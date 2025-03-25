3Shape Unveils Revolutionary TRIOS 6 Intraoral Scanner and TRIOS Dx Plus Diagnostic Software at IDS

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Shape today proudly introduces its revolutionary TRIOS 6 intraoral scanner, Diagnostic software - TRIOS Dx Plus*, and the DentalHealth patient app.

The new TRIOS 6 intraoral scanner not only incorporates several new upgrades, including hyperspectral technology, but also enables diagnostic aid capabilities via the new AI-assistive TRIOS Dx Plus software, which aids dentists in detecting key oral health conditions, including surface and proximal caries¹, plaque, tooth wear, and gingival recession.

3Shape CEO Jacob Paulsen, says, "As transformative as our launch of the world's first wireless intraoral scanner was back in 2017, the new TRIOS 6, together with TRIOS Dx Plus software and the DentalHealth app, will revolutionize the way dentists work."

Redefining scan quality: TRIOS 6 intraoral scanner

The new TRIOS 6 works hand in hand with TRIOS Dx Plus software to deliver diagnostics support of oral health conditions for practitioners, which can then be shared to patients' mobiles/devices. (see full software description below).

Moreover, the wireless scanner introduces hyperspectral technology - an innovation that captures data from white, fluorescent, and near-infrared light sources simultaneously. This allows for the detection of five key oral health conditions, including surface and proximal caries¹, plaque, tooth wear and gingival recession.

TRIOS 6 boasts up to 110% higher scan resolution when compared with previous 3Shape scanners to deliver our best-ever scan quality. The scanner also features 3Shape's patented ScanAssist intelligent-alignment technology and sensory feedback for smooth and easy scanning.

TRIOS 6 is calibration-free and weighs just 10.8 oz. (308 gm) and is 10.47 inches (26.6 cm) in length.

Redefining diagnostics: TRIOS Dx Plus software

Exclusively compatible with TRIOS 6 scans, the cutting-edge, AI assistive TRIOS Dx Plus software helps objectively detect key oral health conditions on TRIOS 6 intraoral scan data - including as mentioned, surface and proximal caries¹, plaque, tooth wear and gingival recession.

Dentists can visualize these oral health conditions with their patients onscreen as well as monitor the conditions over time. They can also directly share the scans and diagnostic visualizations with their patients via 3Shape's new DentalHealth app - see below.

Redefining patient communication: DentalHealth app

Complementing 3Shape's most exciting scanner release to date, 3Shape launches the DentalHealth app, designed for patients. The app allows patients to see their intraoral scans, including diagnostic visualizations, on their devices. It also provides tips and engaging content to help promote better dental care for patients.

Jacob Paulsen, 3Shape CEO, says, "Dentistry is evolving, but at its core, it remains a patient-dentist relationship. With the launch of TRIOS 6, TRIOS Dx Plus software, and the DentalHealth app, we aim to strengthen this bond by empowering patients to co-own their dental health. We believe that these innovations will help to significantly improve patient acceptance rates, foster trust, and importantly, help dental professionals grow their practices."

What's in the box?

The 3Shape TRIOS 6 intraoral scanner includes: 1 autoclavable tip, a box of 25 TRIOS Ready Tips, TRIOS protection tip, a box of TRIOS Sleeves, 3 batteries, charger including power cord, scanner pod, wireless adapter, documentation.

¹Proximal caries will be available end of 2025 and is not AI-detected

* TRIOS Dx is not cleared by the FDA for clinical use in the USA

Please contact your reseller or 3Shape representative for availability in your country/region

