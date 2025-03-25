Lead, South Dakota--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE American: DC) ("Dakota Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update following the close of its successful financing where it raised $35 million from an underwritten common stock offering (see March 20, 2025 News Releases). With the proceeds of the financing, the Company currently has a total of over $47 million in cash before expenses associated with the common stock offering, and is fully funded through the end of the Feasibility Study for the Richmond Hill Oxide Heap Leach Gold Project ("Richmond Hill" or "Project"). With its strong cash position, the Company will suspend its at-the-market equity program ("ATM Program") which the Company has used previously to offer and sell shares of common stock from time to time to generate working capital.

Richmond Hill is one of the largest undeveloped gold resources in the United States being advanced by a junior mining company. Once the Company completes its Feasibility Study on the Project, it expects to commence the permitting process where it could see potential production as early as 2029. With gold trading at record prices and now included as a strategic metal in the latest executive order from US President Trump, we anticipate resource projects that are on the development track to production will benefit from a positive government-supported permitting process.

Dakota Gold has outlined a clear path to reach commercial production with the next important catalyst being the Richmond Hill Initial Assessment with Cash Flow ("IACF") targeted for release in mid-2025. M3 is leading the group of subject matter consultants who will prepare the IACF. This will then proceed to preparation of a full Feasibility Study for the Project expected to be completed in mid-2026. Concurrently the Company is undertaking baseline environmental studies that will inform the future permitting requirements.

The Company expects to mobilize drills to Richmond Hill starting on April 1, 2025 to conduct infill drilling in the northwest corner of the Project where initial mining will be undertaken, and to collect metallurgical and hydrological samples.

Richmond Hill is located on private land, in a current mining jurisdiction that has existing infrastructure. These features are expected to reduce construction costs and timelines to potential production. Based on the operating parameters of the adjacent Wharf Mine of Coeur Mining, Richmond Hill has the potential to generate significant free cash flow, which would benefit all stakeholders including our shareholders, local communities and the State of South Dakota.

At the Maitland Gold Project ("Maitland"), the Company is engaging Mike Hester of IMC and Jeff Woods of Woods Processing to undertake a review of all drilling and database information collected to date at Maitland with the purpose of outlining an initial resource for both the JB Gold Zone (Homestake Banded Iron Formation) and the Unionville Zone (Tertiary mineralization). Maitland provides longer term high-grade optionality to the Company's project pipeline in the historic Homestake District.

The next few months will be exciting for Dakota Gold with drilling resuming and with the IACF soon to be published at a time of record high gold prices.

About Dakota Gold Corp.

Dakota Gold is expanding the legacy of the 145-year-old Homestake Gold Mining District by advancing the Richmond Hill Oxide Heap Leach Gold Project to commercial production, and outlining a high-grade underground gold resource at the Maitland Gold Project, both located on private land in South Dakota.

Forward-Looking Statements

