ACCESS Newswire
25.03.2025 12:02 Uhr
119 Leser



Dang Good Carpet and Furnace Cleaning Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Carpet & Furnace Cleaning in Southern Alberta

CALGARY, ALBERTA / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award (CCA) is pleased to announce that Dang Good Carpet and Furnace Cleaning has won the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Carpet & Furnace Cleaning category in Southern Alberta. This award recognizes the company's dedication to providing top-quality cleaning services and its commitment to business excellence in the industry.

Dang Good Carpet and Furnace Cleaning has earned a strong reputation for delivering professional and reliable cleaning solutions for residential and commercial clients. The company specializes in carpet cleaning, furnace and duct cleaning, upholstery cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, hardwood refinishing, and other specialty cleaning services. With a focus on superior workmanship and customer satisfaction, Dang Good ensures every client receives a thorough and effective clean.

"We are honoured to receive this recognition from Consumer Choice Award," said Mark and Karen Norman, owners of Dang Good Carpet and Furnace Cleaning. "Our mission has always been to provide 'A Dang Good Clean by A Dang Good Team,' and this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff. We take pride in offering fair prices, quality service, and using eco-friendly solutions to ensure the best results for our customers."

Dang Good Carpet and Furnace Cleaning is IICRC and QUADCA certified, fully insured with WCB coverage, and equipped with industry-leading technology. Their commitment to ongoing training and use of powerful, eco-conscious cleaning solutions ensures they meet the highest standards in the industry. The company has been recognized multiple times for outstanding service, reflecting its dedication to customer satisfaction and quality results.

For more information about Dang Good Carpet and Furnace Cleaning, CLICK HERE or visit www.danggoodcarpetandfurnacecleaning.com.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



