INGWE Immigration Inc.: Innovate Your Way to Canadian Residency

Canada's Start-Up Visa: A 2025 Lifeline for Global Entrepreneurs

Canada's Start-Up Visa is gaining global attention as an unconventional but powerful way for entrepreneurs to gain permanent residency while building something new. Tailored for bold thinkers-especially tech professionals, software developers, and investors-the program allows applicants to relocate to Canada, grow an innovative business, and bring their families along for the journey.

To qualify, applicants must partner with a designated Canadian venture capital firm, angel investor, or business incubator. The startup must be incorporated in Canada and demonstrate genuine innovation-not a generic storefront model. Founders must hold at least 10% of voting rights individually, and more than 50% when combined with their designated partner. The process is strict, but the payoff is clear: a direct pathway to PR without needing the business to hit revenue targets first.

The benefits go far beyond business. The Start-Up Visa allows for family inclusion-spouses and dependent children under 22 can be part of the application. There's also an open work permit option that gives founders immediate flexibility while their PR is processed. Once approved, permanent residency is granted regardless of business performance, and citizenship becomes an option after three years of living in Canada. For entrepreneurs ready to scale globally, the Start-Up Visa is a gateway to stability and opportunity.

What makes the program especially timely is its alignment with the global shift toward remote work and borderless entrepreneurship. Founders no longer need to choose between building a business and securing a future for their families-they can do both at once. With the right strategy and support, the Start-Up Visa turns Canada into more than just a destination-it becomes a home base for global growth.

To dive deeper into Canada's Start-Up Visa program, Ingwe Immigration is hosting a YouTube Live event on Thursday at 11:30 AM ET. Immigration expert Reza Motalebpour will walk through the key requirements, share insider tips for success, and answer live questions from aspiring entrepreneurs.. Join at http://www.youtube.com/@INGWECanada.

About:

Ingwe Immigration Inc. is a Toronto-based consultancy specializing in global residency and citizenship solutions. They assist professionals, families, and investors in over 20 countries, offering tailored strategies for tax relief, passport access, and wealth preservation.

Contact: Reza Motalebpour, 647-370-0101, media@ingwe.ca

SOURCE: INGWE Immigration Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire