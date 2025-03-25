Besmile at IDS 2025: Unleashing 24/7 Unmanned Milling Machine and Next Gen Zirconia for Smarter Labs

COLOGNE, Germany, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Besmile introduced new solutions to tackle challenges in modern dental manufacturing settings. With highlighted advancements like Aconia 3D Master Multilayer Zirconia, the 24/7 unmanned processing 500DC, and the 105°/min fast-sintering FM30, both flexibility and productivity are enhanced by these digital intelligent innovations.

3D Master Multilayer: The Versatile Solution for Restorative Materials

Aconia 3D Master, Besmile's multilayered zirconia, offers exceptional strength (1,200 MPa) and natural aesthetics. Its unique structure mimics the colour gradient of human teeth, providing restorations that are both durable and beautiful, reducing the chance of rework and boosting productivity.

"Aconia 3D Master is highly versatile. It can be used for anterior and posterior crowns, bridges, and implant restorations," says Qin Ma, BSM Technical Director, "Its ease of use and adaptability make it a top choice for digital dentistry, enhancing lab efficiency and reducing costs."

Besmile at IDS: Leading the Way of Digital Intelligent Manufacturing Lineup

Besmile understands that today's lab priorities extend beyond high precision; productivity and human ROI are equally important. That's why the versatility of Besmile's digital intelligent solutions is perfectly suited to meet the evolving needs of dental labs.

For example, the new 500DC milling machine operates 24/7 with high-precision automatic tool changes. Its 90° vertical milling system ensures accurate handling of intricate anterior teeth textures, reducing labour costs and boosting ROI by over 20%.

When it comes to sintering, Besmile's FM30 delivers perfect results in just 3 hours. Equipped with both flash and standard modes, it adapts seamlessly to diverse manufacturing needs. Its double-layer stacking design allows for sintering up to 80 units at once, maximizing productivity. A PID-controlled heating system and annular heating element ensure flawless results every time.

A Bright Future Ahead

Besmile's success at IDS 2025 marks a pivotal moment in the company's commitment to digital intelligent manufacturing. Besmile's mission is not only to excel in quality and performance but also to leverage technology to address the challenges of daily practice. By offering products that enhance flexibility and productivity, Besmile aims to help its partners boost ROI and achieve greater business success.

For more information, visit booth K040-L041, Hall 3.1 to experience the future of dentistry firsthand.

