The world's largest rolling stock manufacturer says that its new container storage system uses LFP cells with a 3. 2 V/314 Ah capacity. The system also features a DC voltage range of 1,081. 6 V to 1,497. 6 V. China-based rolling stock manufacturer CRRC has launched a 5 MWh battery storage system that uses liquid cooling for thermal management. "The use of efficient thermal management technology enables the system to achieve an extreme temperature difference of 4 K and low power consumption in the entire temperature range," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. "From multi-stage physical ...

