Cincinnati, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - WebFEAT Complete, an industry-leading website services agency, has launched a new complimentary digital audit service to help businesses drive more traffic, leads, and sales.

The audit assesses general search visibility, components of the business' website, social media, email marketing, relevant business listings, ad usage, content opportunities, SEO fundamentals, and more.

Ray Cheselka, COO of WebFEAT Complete, said the audit covers a broad scope of digital marketing items that can be implemented or adjusted to benefit the business.

"With our free audit, business owners, sales and marketing leads will have a specific list of items that are limiting visibility online, and the opportunity to take action that can have a dramatic impact on the bottom line."

To learn more about WebFEAT Complete's website audit or to sign up for the service, please visit: https://webfeatcomplete.com/quote-request/.

About WebFEAT Complete:

Since 1999, webFEAT Complete has served businesses in need of websites and hosting. Over the years, it has evolved into a full-service Digital Marketing Agency, aiming to help businesses thrive online and to benefit the bottom line. It does this by focusing on customer goals, being proactive, resourceful, and striving for excellence.

