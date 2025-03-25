FundApps Launches AIFMD ANNEX IV Reporting Solution, Expanding Its Suite of Regulatory Compliance Products

FundApps, a compliance monitoring and reporting software provider, announces the launch of its AIFMD ANNEX IV Reporting solution. This innovative solution is designed to transform how alternative investment fund managers approach regulatory compliance-offering a seamless, transparent and automated solution to tackle the complex AIFMD reporting requirements.

AIFMD (Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive) Annex IV reporting requires detailed disclosures on investor data, risk exposures, liquidity, and financing to enhance transparency in the alternative investment space. Traditionally, firms have relied on fragmented processes, consolidating hundreds, if not thousands, of data fields from disparate systems, while also navigating diverse requirements across multiple jurisdictions. This complexity creates inefficiencies, increases the risk of errors, and strains resources-ultimately heightening the risk of non-compliance. FundApps's solution eliminates these challenges by automating data aggregation, streamlining workflows, and ensuring full visibility at every stage.

"Regulatory reporting has remained stuck in inefficient, manual processes for far too long," says Andrew White, Founder and CEO at FundApps. "With AIFMD Annex IV, we're applying the same automation that made us a leader in Shareholding Disclosure - giving investment managers the tools they need to simplify compliance and focus on growing their business."

FundApps serves some of the world's largest hedge funds, asset managers, pension funds, and investment banks-monitoring 17% of global assets under management. This launch expands its suite of compliance monitoring and reporting solutions, which already includes Shareholding Disclosure, Position Limits, and Sensitive Industries.

Investment managers leveraging FundApps's AIFMD ANNEX IV solution gain:

Full calculation transparency - every field's calculation is fully visible, ensuring firms understand and trust their reported figures.

Complete control - a single platform to query, sign off on, and audit data with ease.

Actionable audit trail - a detailed history of changes ensures full traceability of modifications and compliance confidence.

Effortless XML file generation - firms can generate, review, and export regulatory reports with ease, streamlining compliance workflows.

"This is more than just another reporting tool," adds White. "It's a step toward a future where regulatory monitoring and reporting is automated, seamless, and value-driven."

By transforming AIFMD Annex IV reporting, FundApps is setting a new standard in compliance automation-reducing risk, enhancing efficiency, and giving investment managers full control over their regulatory obligations.

For more information, visit https://www.fundapps.co/annex-iv-reporting-solution

About FundApps

FundApps is a company powered by experts, with a client community of 1000s and a culture underpinned by ethics. We make the best regulatory software so our clients can "get a good night's sleep now they have FundApps' [real client quote]

Many lawyers, ex-regulators, info sec and other experts work for the B Corp that is FundApps. We are all about future-proofing our compliance monitoring and reporting software so we can monitor the $20 trillion (and growing) of AuM across 100 jurisdictions for the industry's most active and happy global compliance community [we get top notch NPS + CSAT scores year after year].

Good people, good business, good ethics. We are FundApps.

Media Contact for FundApps:

Nastja Konic, Lead Marketing Manager, at nastja@fundapps.co

FundApps

SOURCE: FundApps

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire