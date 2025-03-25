Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Explores Mineral Potential on North Carolina Property to Expand Revenue and Sustainability

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2025 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW) is pleased to announce it has engaged a geologist to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study on the presence of rare earth minerals and other valuable mineral resources on its 4.5-acre property in Marion, NC, home to the company's bottling facility. A study of the larger, 150-acre surrounding property is planned for a future phase. The McDowell County region is known for its rich deposits of manganese, copper, feldspar, gold, graphite, lithium, quartz, rare earth elements, silica, sulfur, and zinc.

Preliminary findings confirm the presence of manganese, copper, and zinc on the 4.5-acre site, opening new avenues for potential resource development, mining rights, and strategic partnerships.

Potential Benefits for Greene Concepts and Shareholders:

Increased Local Demand and Workforce Growth: Positioning Greene Concepts as the preferred bottled water supplier for mining operations, contractors, and industrial partners, while supporting local job growth.

Strategic Partnerships with Industrial Sectors: Exploring collaborations to supply clean, high-quality water for mineral processing, dust suppression, and workforce hydration, along with co-branding opportunities focused on sustainability.

Sustainability and Energy Efficiency Enhancements: Pursuing facility optimizations to reduce energy consumption and partnering with technology companies reliant on rare earth elements for batteries, semiconductors, and defense technologies.

CEO Lenny Greene's Vision for Growth

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states: "The confirmed presence of valuable minerals on our property creates a unique opportunity to diversify our revenue streams and strengthen our commitment to sustainability. This positions Greene Concepts at the intersection of bottled water production and mineral resource development, while opening doors to potential government grants and incentives supporting U.S. mineral production and water conservation."

He continues, "Although we are not currently involved in mining or mineral processing, our proximity to these natural resources allows us to explore new avenues for expansion and partnership. The geologist has confirmed the presence of manganese, copper, and zinc on-site - indicators of mineral-rich groundwater that enhances the naturally occurring minerals in our bottled water, appealing to health-conscious consumers."

Mr. Greene adds, "The discovery of these minerals increases the value of our land holdings, strengthens our asset portfolio, and may improve borrowing power or attract new investment. North Carolina remains a leader in critical minerals such as feldspar, lithium, and mica, and we look forward to leveraging this regional advantage to enhance operations, brand identity, and community engagement."

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion,North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

