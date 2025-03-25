Suralink Hits Major Milestone of 800,000 Users and Two Million Engagements on Its Client Collaboration Platform

Suralink Users Report Time Savings of More Than 40%

Suralink , the leading client collaboration platform for professional services firms, today announced it now has 800,000 users who have collectively completed two million client engagements on its platform. This significant milestone is a testament to the company's ability to address the biggest pain point accountants experience: solving the client readiness gap by enabling firms to get the right information on time from their clients and to collaborate with their clients efficiently.

Suralink serves more than 1,200 firms worldwide, including 60% of the top 200 firms. Through its cloud-native solution, the company streamlines collaboration and automates the most critical stages of every client engagement, helping teams increase accuracy and reduce delays. Suralink users report time savings of more than 40%, allowing them to work more efficiently and deliver better client outcomes.

"Hitting two million engagements is an exciting milestone and a reflection of the trust accounting firms place in Suralink to help them work more efficiently," said Evan Fitzpatrick, CEO of Suralink. "For too long, firms have struggled with inefficiencies that slow down engagements and create unnecessary friction. We are incredibly proud of the platform we've built and remain committed to driving innovation that supports modern accounting firms in delivering engagements on time, on budget, and with a seamless client collaboration experience."

This major marker of Suralink's growth and impact comes on the heels of several recent and notable recognitions, including being named to the Inc. 5000, honored with a Gold award by The Globee Award as the Fastest Growing Tech Company, and presented with a Gold award in the Titan Business Awards' Customer Service Team of The Year category.

About Suralink

Suralink provides professional services firms with a single, secure platform to collaborate with clients, exchange documents at scale, and track the progress of engagements. With enterprise-grade security and an easy-to-use interface, Suralink's award-winning client interaction portal helps firms increase efficiency and improve their relationships with their clients.

Suralink's open platform is leveraged by more than 800,000 users worldwide.

