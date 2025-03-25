SkySwitch Launches New Program to Deliver Back-Office Support for White-Label UCaaS Partners

SkySwitch, the leading next-generation white-label UCaaS provider, announced today that it has launched a new option within their existing partner program, the Foundations program. The Foundations program offers all the benefits of its Wholesale program--a rock-solid UCaaS platform and technology with a wide range of features, backed by a team of experts, all delivered under the partners' brand--and additionally provides back-office support.

With the Foundations program, SkySwitch handles all the billing, taxation, and regulatory work while keeping the partner's brand front and center. By taking on the back-office tasks, it allows partners to focus on growing their brand and delivering communication solutions to their customers. The existing Wholesale program is still available for partners who have the resources and processes in place to manage the back-office billing, taxation, and regulatory tasks. Now partners have the option to choose the program that best suits their needs.

"As a white-label provider, SkySwitch invests heavily in our partners' success. This goes beyond the product itself, and that's what the Foundations program is all about," said David Hardy, General Manager of SkySwitch. "Not every partner has the desire, or bandwidth to manage these critical back-office and go-to-market functions. Having the option to outsource all that to the same partner that provides the underlying UCaaS technology can be a game-changer."

For more information about SkySwitch, visit www.skyswitch.com.

###

ABOUT SKYSWITCH

SkySwitch is the leading US-based white-label Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) provider offering MSPs, VARs, telecom agents, interconnect ISPs and WISPs, a cloud-based voice platform to brand as their own. With a thorough on-boarding process, we educate you on everything you need to know to start selling the most in-demand solution for a hybrid workforce. SkySwitch is a BCM One company.

For Media Inquiries:

Paula Como Kauth, Chief Marketing Officer, BCM One

Office: 212.906.7255 | pckauth@bcmone.com

SOURCE: SkySwitch

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire