Smarter and Faster: Mediagenix Scheduling Automation Integrates Spideo Recommendations And Accelerates Channel Creation by Up To 80%

Innovation Empowers Broadcasters and Cable Networks to Maximize Efficiency and Monetization with Advanced AI Recommendations Engine

Mediagenix , a global leader in smart content solutions to profitably connect the right content to the right audience, today announced the integration of Spideo's state-of-the-art recommendation capabilities into its market-leading Scheduling Automation solution. Mediagenix acquired Spideo in 2024 and this integration aims to revolutionize channel creation for broadcasters, sports media companies and cable networks by enabling faster, smarter, and more efficient scheduling processes, all while maximizing content utilization and monetization.

"We are very excited to help our customers drive even more operational efficiency through our new automated scheduling solution," said Emmanuel Müller, Chief Product Officer, Mediagenix. "The integration of Spideo's recommendation capabilities is a game-changer for how content is scheduled, managed, and monetized, ensuring our customers stay ahead in a competitive industry."

Maximizing Monetization Opportunities and Operational Efficiency

As competition increases and cost-efficiency becomes more critical, the demand for faster channel launches with fewer staff and reduced manual effort continues to grow. Mediagenix's new Scheduling Automation capabilities meet this need by offering the flexibility to create multiple schedules from a single catalog while ensuring optimal use of rights windows. By intelligently integrating rights data, these capabilities identify and recommend available content, minimizing missed opportunities and streamlining the scheduling process.

FAST and Linear Scheduling - Up to 80% Faster

Mediagenix's Scheduling Automation platform now leverages Spideo's advanced content recommendation to generate a 'Smart Content Pool' matching the channel's editorial direction and target audience. This Smart Content Pool feeds the award-winning Scheduling Artist, which allows users to spectacularly accelerate FAST and linear channel creation. Scheduling Artist is now also further enriched with Continuity Artist, which seamlessly translates a long-term plan into a fully finalized playlist including secondary events, media readiness verification, promo management, and compliance tracking. Automated schedule adjustments ensure a seamless workflow, saving time and reducing errors significantly.

In this way, the Mediagenix Scheduling Automation solution allows users to create engaging schedules in just a few clicks without having to compromise on any of the criteria that define a premium broadcast channel.

Other key enhancements that optimize monetization and efficiencies include:

Faster Channel Launches with Fewer Resources : A leading media brand achieved remarkable success with the new Mediagenix integration, launching 40 channels in just three days with a team of only two.

Maximized Monetization Opportunities : Automate multiple schedules from a single catalog to maximize rights exploitation across platforms during defined rights windows.

Eliminate Errors in Versioning and Synchronization through an intuitive human-in-the-loop (HITL) tool chain that seamlessly links content, rights, and media locations, reducing errors and streamlining the scheduling process.

Custom Metadata to Meet Every Platform's Needs : A fully customizable metadata schema ensures accuracy and consistency across OTT platforms, future-proofing operations as VOD collections evolve.

Automated Financial Tracking: From amortizations to run counts, Mediagenix provides unparalleled automation for financial reporting and reconciliations, giving finance teams greater transparency and control.

These features empower operators to exploit untapped content quickly, publish validated schedules with minimal data errors, and scale their businesses to meet growing audience demand.

Incredible Return on Investment

With integration into Mediagenix's Content Strategy and Content Value Management suites, users benefit from a scalable, fully integrated solution that delivers remarkable ROI (150%+) within months of implementation. Leveraging its position as the market leader in the scheduling space, Mediagenix continues to provide unmatched efficiency gains, allowing businesses to thrive even with fewer resources and increased competition.

Meet Mediagenix at the 2025 NAB Show

Schedule an appointment to meet Mediagenix at the NAB 2025 Show in Las Vegas at booth W4023 April 6-9, 2025. Learn more about how we can help you to transform how you connect the right content with the right audience. For more information, please visit https://www.mediagenix.tv/ .

About Mediagenix

Mediagenix is a global leader in smart content solutions to profitably connect the right content to the right audience. The Mediagenix modular SaaS platform orchestrates the entire content lifecycle to actively drive content lifetime value and audience engagement. Content strategy, content title management, content scheduling and content personalization all converge into one lean, company-wide collaborative flow revolving around one source of truth. Headquartered in Brussels, Mediagenix has offices in Bangkok, Denver, London, Madrid, Miami, New York City, Paris, Singapore, Skopje, and Sydney. With a team of 400+ experts working closely with 10,000+ users, Mediagenix is the trusted partner for more than 200 media companies globally.

