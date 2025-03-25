CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Inc. Gears Up for Cave Creek Bike Week 2025

CBDL Targets a Multi-Million Dollar Market as Tens of Thousands of Attendees Converge for Arizona's Hottest Motorcycle Event

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL), a market leader in the CBD and mushroom wellness industry, is revving up for its high-octane presence at the legendary Cave Creek Bike Week, March 28 - April 6, 2025. With tens of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts and thrill-seekers converging on Cave Creek, this premier event presents an unparalleled opportunity for CBDL to showcase its groundbreaking product line, maximize brand visibility, and generate explosive revenue growth.

Cave Creek Bike Week, hosted by the Hideaway Grill and Roadhouse, has become a nationally recognized gathering of riders, industry professionals, and lifestyle brands. The 2024 event boasted record attendance, featuring jaw-dropping stunt shows, live music, exclusive vendors, and premium entertainment. The Hideaway Grill is located at 6746 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek, AZ 85331.

While exact figures for Cave Creek Bike Week remain undisclosed, it coincides with Arizona Bike Week, which reported an astonishing 85,000 attendees in 2023. With attendees typically spending hundreds of dollars per visit on lifestyle and wellness products, this event represents a major revenue catalyst for participating businesses. Estimates suggest that Arizona Bike Week alone generates upwards of $20 million in local economic impact, a number that underscores the lucrative potential for vendors like CBDL. By tapping into this high-spending demographic, CBDL is strategically positioned to capitalize on the surging demand for premium wellness solutions.

CBDL's subsidiary, Mushroom Madness, will take center stage with a high-visibility tent at the Horny Toad Restaurant, located at 6738 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek, AZ 85331. This prime location ensures maximum foot traffic and engagement, giving attendees direct access to an exclusive selection of CBDL's cutting-edge products, including:

3000MG CBD Pain Relief Cream - A best-seller now featured on Walmart Marketplace, designed to deliver fast, long-lasting relief for muscle and joint pain.

Mellow Mornings CBD Coffee Creamer - A revolutionary nano-CBD infused creamer providing up to 10x bioavailability for stress-free mornings.

Functional Mushroom Supplements - Featuring Reishi, Lion's Mane, and Ashwagandha, formulated to enhance cognitive function, reduce stress, and support immunity.

Kava & Kratom Energy Shots - A breakthrough in plant-based energy and relaxation, catering to alternative wellness enthusiasts.

"We see Cave Creek Bike Week as a monumental revenue driver and a launchpad for even greater market penetration," said Lisa Nelson, CEO of CBD Life Sciences Inc. "This event places us directly in front of a massive consumer base that aligns perfectly with our brand - people who prioritize performance, endurance, and natural wellness. With our growing presence in retail and e-commerce, this is the perfect moment for investors to take notice of CBDL's rapid expansion."

CBDL's participation aligns with its aggressive growth strategy, leveraging high-traffic events to drive direct-to-consumer sales, brand loyalty, and shareholder value. With increasing product adoption and expanding retail partnerships, the company is poised for continued revenue acceleration in 2025.

For more information about CBD Life Sciences Inc. and its participation in Cave Creek Bike Week, please visit www.thecbdvault.com

About CBD Life Sciences Inc.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (CBDL) is an industry leader in health and wellness, specializing in premium CBD and functional mushroom-based products. Through its subsidiaries, including Mushroom Madness, the company provides high-quality, scientifically formulated wellness solutions designed to enhance daily life. With a commitment to innovation, expansion, and shareholder growth, CBDL continues to push boundaries in the rapidly evolving alternative wellness market.

Note: The attendance figures mentioned pertain to Arizona Bike Week and are provided for contextual purposes. Actual attendance at Cave Creek Bike Week may vary.

