West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: NILI) (OTCQX: NILIF) (FSE: DJ5C) ("Surge" or the "Company") provides commentary on the executive order issued by President Donald Trump on March 20, 2025, titled "Immediate Measures to Increase America's Mineral Production."

In the executive order, the President highlighted the past prominence of the U.S. mining industry and the importance of securing a stable and predictable supply of critical minerals, including lithium, which are essential for defense, technology, and the burgeoning electric vehicle industry. It also directed Federal agencies to expedite approvals for domestic mineral production projects.

The executive order was published on the public registry, and the full text can be found at the following link: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/03/immediate-measures-to-increase-american-mineral-production/

Greg Reimer, President and CEO of Surge Battery Metals, commented: "The Nevada North Lithium Project is poised to play a significant role in securing America's supply of critical minerals, particularly lithium, which is essential for the burgeoning Electric Vehicle and Battery Energy Storage industry. This executive order underscores the importance of projects like ours in reducing reliance on foreign sources and bolstering national security. We are committed to advancing our project responsibly and sustainably, contributing to the local economy and supporting the nation's clean energy goals."

Surge Battery Metals is committed to advancing the Nevada North Lithium Project in alignment with the "Unleashing American Energy" initiative, recognizing that the United States possesses vast mineral resources critical to creating jobs, fueling prosperity, and reducing reliance on foreign nations. The project supports the urgent need for a secure, predictable, and affordable supply of lithium-a mineral vital for transportation, infrastructure, defense capabilities, and the next generation of technology. By facilitating domestic mineral production to the maximum possible extent, Surge is contributing to America's mineral independence, enhancing national and economic security, and driving the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable future.

The development of the Nevada North Lithium Project is expected to deliver significant economic benefits, generating nearly 2,000 jobs during construction and approximately 350 full-time positions during operations. Additional opportunities will emerge in local communities through ancillary services such as transportation, maintenance, and supplies, reversing the erosion of the Nation's mineral production caused by past overbearing Federal regulation and strengthening the United States' position as a leader in critical mineral resources.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc.

Surge Battery Metals, a Canadian-based mineral exploration company, is at the forefront of securing the supply of domestic lithium through its active engagement in the Nevada North Lithium Project. The Project focuses on exploring clean, high-grade lithium energy metals in Nevada, USA, a crucial element for powering the electric vehicles of tomorrow. With a primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and the OTCQX Market in the US, Surge Battery Metals Inc. is strategically positioned as a key player in advancing lithium exploration, contributing significantly to the sustainable future of the electric vehicle industry. At Surge Battery Metals, we are not just exploring minerals; we are pioneering the path to a cleaner and more sustainable future, driving innovation in the lithium sector, and contributing to the evolution of the electric vehicle industry.

About the Nevada North Lithium Project

The Company owns the Nevada North Lithium Project located in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, Nevada about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Elko County, Nevada. The first three rounds of drilling on the Project, completed in 2022, 2023, and 2024, identified a strongly mineralized zone of lithium bearing clays occupying a strike length of more than 4,300 meters and a known width of greater than 1500 meters. Highly anomalous soil values and geophysical surveys suggest there is potential for the clay horizons to be much greater in extent, while wide drill spacing allows for significant upside to occur during infill drilling. The Nevada North Lithium Project has a pit-constrained Inferred Resource containing an estimated 8.65 Mt of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) grading 2,951 ppm Li at a 1,250 ppm cutoff.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Greg Reimer"

Greg Reimer,

Director, President & CEO

This document may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan" or "planned", "possible", "potential", "forecast", "intend", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities including lithium and nickel, the accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals including approvals of title and mining rights or licenses and environmental, local community or indigenous community approvals, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure or water, changes in laws, rules and regulations including in the United States, Nevada or California or any other jurisdiction which may impact upon the Company or its properties or the commercial exploitation of those properties, currency risks including the exchange rate of USD$ for Cdn$ or other currencies, fluctuations in the market for lithium related products, changes in exploration costs and government royalties, export policies or taxes in the United States or any other jurisdiction and other factors or information. The Company's current plans, expectations, and intentions with respect to development of its business and of its Nevada properties may be impacted by economic uncertainties arising out of any pandemic or by the impact of current financial and other market conditions (including US government subsidies or incentives) on its ability to secure further financing or funding of its Nevada properties. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon several assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, environmental (including endangered species, habitat preservation and water related risks) and social risks, contingencies, and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

