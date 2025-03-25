Visit Enablence Technologies at OFC, Booth #4965

Fremont, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - Enablence Technologies (TSXV: ENA) a leading provider of planar lightwave (PLC) optical chips and sub systems that perform communications, sensing and computing in datacom, telecom, automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) applications announced today a partnership to supply its PLC optics chips in LightIC's Frequency-Modulated Continuous-Wave (FMCW) Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) sensor products. Based in Silicon Valley, Calif., LightIC is a leading supplier of FMCW LiDARs based on its innovative silicon photonics integration technology. Adoption of LightIC's next-generation FMCW LiDAR products is growing rapidly as its long-range, direct velocity detection, precision and interference immunity helps accelerate cutting-edge advances in automotive, robotics, industrial automation.

LiDAR systems use optics technology to shape and direct laser beams to the field of view to attain exceptionally reliable measurements which is critical for advanced sensing applications in automotive, industrial automation, and robotics. FMCW LiDAR technology measures distance and velocity by analysing the frequency shift of a continuously emitted, frequency-modulated laser beam to offers higher resolution and velocity measurement capabilities. Instead of emitting short pulses, FMCW LiDAR continuously emits a laser beam whose frequency is modulated. When the laser beam reflects off an object, the reflected light's frequency is shifted due to the object's motion (Doppler effect) and distance. The FMCW LiDAR system then compares the frequency of the reflected light with the frequency of the emitted light to determine the object's distance and velocity. LightIC's FMCW LiDAR products enable the highest-precision distance and velocity measurements on the market. For example, unlike time-of-flight (ToF) LiDAR which needs to estimate velocity from changes in position, FMCW can directly measure the speed of an object using the Doppler effect. FMCW LiDAR is also less susceptible to light interference (such as sunlight) compared to ToF LiDAR because of its coherent detection. FMCW LiDAR signals also extend to longer ranges compared to ToF LiDAR. The global FMCW LiDAR market is a rapidly growing market projected to surpass $15Billion by 2033 representing a CAGR of more than 20 percent during this period.

"I am delighted to announce our collaboration with Enablence Technologies a long-term leader in the development of optics chips," said Dr. Sun, CEO, LightIC. "Our partnership reflects our combined strengths of innovation and commitment to providing value to our customers. In the fields of automotive, industrial and robotics, accuracy, precision, safety, and reliability are crucial to ensuring our customers' success and we are very pleased that our industry leading FMCW LiDAR products are transformative and deliver on these requirements for our growing customer base in North America, Asia and the Europe."

LightIC's innovative FMCW LiDAR sensors are designed to meet the growing demand for a wide range of advanced industrial applications where high precision is critical to ensuring advanced automation. For example, automotives, robotics and industrial automation all require the most precise navigation and obstacle detection capabilities. In Robotics, enhanced operational reliability in dynamic environments is critical. Most importantly, in automotive, providing real-time, accurate velocity-awareness can be a matter of lifesaving.

"We are delighted to partner with LightIC, an innovator in the fast-growing FMCW LiDAR space," noted Todd Haugen, CEO of Enablence Technologies. "Combining Enablence's proven PLC optics technology with LightIC's silicon photonics integration technology allows for a superior FMCW LiDAR platform with best-in-class range, resolution and accuracy and the ability to achieve the highest performance in the most challenging environments," added Haugen.

About FMCW LiDAR

Unlike traditional Time-of-Flight (ToF) LiDAR systems, FMCW LiDAR employs the principles of frequency modulation to achieve unparalleled accuracy, robustness, and long-term reliability. Optical transceivers are key components in LiDAR systems. Enablence's planar lightwave circuits (PLCs) deliver the most compact, efficient, easily integrated optics chips on the market. PLC technology offers low-signal loss advantage, which enables long delay lines critical for maintaining FMCW laser accuracy. By integrating LightIC's innovative silicon photonic FMCW technology with Enablence's PLC optics chips, customers gain the optimal cost and performance benefits for the latest, highest performing FMCW LiDAR technology from LightIC.

"We continue to expand our footprint beyond our traditional optical communications market and grow our sensing business through the deployment of new LiDAR chips to support the rapidly expanding demand from this fast-growing market," noted Haugen. "Our unique silicon PLC technology provides us with a competitive advantage where we can offer customers the smallest, most efficient, highly integrated optics chips in the industry to greatly reduce their assembly costs."

About LightIC

Founded in 2019, LightIC is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. LightIC's LiDAR chips and systems are developed and manufactured leveraging its cutting-edge, proprietary silicon photonics technology. It is also a leading innovator of FMCW LiDAR. LightIC continues to grow its footprint in the USA, Europe and throughout Asia having secured top tier strategic partnerships with domestic and international automobile and industrial manufacturers. For more information, visit: www.lightictech.com.

About Enablence Technologies

Enablence is a publicly company with its common shares listed for trading through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ENA) that designs, markets and sells optical chips and sub systems, primarily in the form of planar lightwave circuits (PLC), on silicon-based chips for datacom, telecom, automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Enablence products serve a global customer base, primarily focused today on data centre and other rapidly growing end markets. Enablence also works with customers that have emerging market uses for its technology, including medical devices, automotive LiDAR, and virtual and augmented reality headsets. In select strategic circumstances, the Company also uses its proprietary, non-captive fabrication plant in Fremont, California to manufacture chips designed by third party customers. For more information, visit: www.enablence.com.

