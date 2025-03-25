ExaGrid®, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution with Retention Time-Lock that includes a non-network-facing tier (creating a tiered air gap), delayed deletes and immutability for ransomware recovery, today announced that the ExaGrid Reseller Partner Program has been honored by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company with inclusion in the prestigious 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is an essential resource for solution providers seeking vendor partner programs that match their business goals and deliver high partner value.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250325228652/en/

The extensive support and resources technology vendors offer through their partner programs are a critical consideration for solution providers assessing which IT vendors, service providers, and distributors to team with in building world-class technology solutions. Program elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set vendors apart and play a key role in boosting their partners' long-term growth and profitability.

For the 2025 Partner Program Guide, the CRN research team evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

"ExaGrid is honored to be included in the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. "ExaGrid has spent years perfecting its go-to-market approach with resellers and we believe we have one of the strongest reseller programs in the industry. Our channel partners know that ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage works well and includes many unique benefits that improve backup and restore performance in a customer's backup environment, offers the most comprehensive security and ransomware recovery, and provides incredible customer support to their customers, so they recommend that customers use ExaGrid with confidence."

ExaGrid works with resellers and distributors worldwide. The ExaGrid programs are designed to be easy for partners, with support from the ExaGrid sales team and without milestone commitments. ExaGrid is known for having a Tiered Backup Storage system that "just works," is not oversold or undersized, and provides its customers with the best customer support industry from an assigned level 2 technical support engineer, ensuring that partners' customers are well taken care of. ExaGrid provides its reseller partners with a registration program to protect accounts and margins, and SPIF incentives.

"Being featured on the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide highlights the dedication these technology vendors have to evolving with solution providers, driving innovation, and supporting mutual success," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "This critical annual project empowers solution providers to identify vendors that are committed to enhancing their partner programs and meeting the always-changing business needs of the channel and end customers. The guide provides deep insight into the distinctive value of each partner program so solution providers can make strategic partnership decisions with confidence."

The 2025 Partner Program Guide will be spotlighted in the April 2025 issue of CRN and published online at: https://www.crn.com/partner-program-guide/ppg2025

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and planned product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

© 2025 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250325228652/en/

Contacts:

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com



ExaGrid Contact:

Mary Domenichelli

ExaGrid

mdomenichelli@exagrid.com