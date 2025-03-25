New findings, based on MRI imaging analyses, demonstrate Spectris' potential to preserve brain structure and slow neurodegeneration in Alzheimer's disease

Cognito Therapeutics, a pioneering neurotechnology company developing disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced it will present new clinical data from its OVERTURE study at the AD/PD 2025 International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases, taking place April 1-5, 2025, in Vienna, Austria.

The presentations highlight new data from participants on Spectris, an investigational gamma sensory stimulation therapy, demonstrating its potential to modulate brain function, preserve structural integrity, and slow neurodegeneration in Alzheimer's disease (AD).

"We are excited to share this compelling new data at AD/PD 2025, reinforcing Spectris as a potential disease-modifying intervention," said Christian Howell, CEO of Cognito Therapeutics. "The findings build on our previous research, showing that preserving brain connectivity and structure through non-invasive neuromodulation could significantly impact disease progression in Alzheimer's patients."

Poster Presentation Details:

Sensory Evoked Gamma Oscillation Correlates with Brain Morphology in Alzheimer's Disease

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 2, 8:00 10:00 am CET

Presenter: Mihaly Hajos PhD, Scientific Advisor, Cognito Therapeutics

Spectris Treatment Preserves Corpus Callosum Integrity in Alzheimer's Disease: A Comparative Study

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 2, 8:00 10:00 am CET

Presenter: Ralph Kern, M.D., MHSc, Chief Medical Officer, Cognito Therapeutics

"These new data further support Spectris as a potential disease-modifying therapy for Alzheimer's," said Ralph Kern, M.D., MHSc, Chief Medical Officer, Cognito Therapeutics. "Our posters at AD/PD 2025 show that Spectris preserves corpus callosum integrity, which is critical for cognitive function, and that gamma stimulation correlates with brain structure. Together, these findings reinforce our approach to non-invasive neuromodulation and its potential to slow neurodegeneration. We look forward to validating these results in our ongoing HOPE trial."

For more information about the AD/PD 2025 conference, visit: https://adpd.kenes.com.

About Cognito Therapeutics

Cognito Therapeutics is a late-stage clinical neurotechnology company pioneering disease-modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product, Spectris, uses non-invasive auditory and visual neuromodulation to enhance gamma frequency brain activity, with the goal of slowing brain atrophy and functional decline in Alzheimer's disease. Cognito is committed to developing transformative, technology-driven interventions to address unmet needs in the treatment of CNS diseases. Cognito is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.cognitotx.com and follow @cognitotx.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250325928392/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

Kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com