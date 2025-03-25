ETS Expands Global Offerings with TOEIC Link Assessments

A Fast, Flexible and Modular Solution for Organizations

PRINCETON, N.J., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ETS, a global leader in education and talent solutions, announces the launch of TOEIC Link assessments-a next-generation online English proficiency test designed to meet the evolving needs of higher education institutions and employers worldwide.

A New Era of English Assessment

For 45+ years, the TOEIC program has set the global benchmark for workplace English proficiency, helping 136 million+ test takers. TOEIC Link builds on this legacy, combining ETS's 75 years of research-driven excellence with digital solutions to deliver a flexible, fast and scalable testing experience.

Built for Today's Workforce Needs

As businesses and institutions navigate an increasingly global and fast-paced environment, the demand for efficient, precise and modular language assessments has never been greater. For businesses looking to optimize their workforce to higher education institutions proving their students' English proficiency as they enter the workforce, TOEIC Link is designed to address these needs by providing:

Modular and Customizable Testing - Organizations can assess Listening, Reading, Speaking and Writing skills individually or in combination, tailoring the test to meet institutions' needs.

Fast and Reliable Results - Speaking and writing scores are available within 48 hours while listening and reading scores are instantaneous, ensuring quick data-driven decision-making for hiring managers, corporate training teams and educators.

Secure and Convenient Testing - AI-enhanced remote proctoring safeguards test integrity while offering a seamless fully online experience.

Globally Recognized Standards - CEFR-aligned scoring provides meaningful insights into language proficiency, ensuring international comparability and consistency.

"In today's professional landscape, organizations need an English assessment that is both reliable and adaptable," said Ratnesh Jha, Global GM, Institutional Products, ETS. "TOEIC Link offers a modern solution that delivers speed and flexibility while upholding the research-backed rigor that ETS is known for."

Innovation Without Compromise

TOEIC Link evaluates English proficiency across four key modules, allowing institutions to select the skills they need while maintaining ETS's high standards.

TOEIC Link Speaking - Assesses pronunciation, fluency and workplace communication.

- Assesses pronunciation, fluency and workplace communication. TOEIC Link Writing - Evaluates grammar, vocabulary and clarity in professional writing.

- Evaluates grammar, vocabulary and clarity in professional writing. TOEIC Link Listening - Measures comprehension of spoken English in academic and professional contexts.

- Measures comprehension of spoken English in academic and professional contexts. TOEIC Link Reading - Ensures proficiency in reading comprehension and interpretation.

As TOEIC Link expands globally, ETS remains committed to advancing language assessment innovation, ensuring higher education institutions and employers can identify and develop multilingual talent.

For more information, visit ETS.org/TOEIC-Link.

About ETS

ETS is a global education and talent solutions organization enabling lifelong learners to be future ready. We advance the science of measurement to build the benchmarks for fair and valid skill assessment. We are committed to powering human progress by promoting skill proficiency, empowering upward mobility and unlocking more opportunities for everyone, everywhere. Our assessment products - including the TOEFL, TOEIC, GRE and Praxis Assessments - as well as our innovative solutions and subsidiaries help 50 million people each year to clarify their strengths and find opportunities for growth in education, work and beyond. We continue to operate around the world, with offices in 25 locations and operations in 200 countries and territories. www.ets.org

