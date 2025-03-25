Huawei: AI WAN Leads IP Networks into the Intelligent Era, Accelerating New Service Growth for Carriers

PARIS, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- March 24, 2025, during the MPLS & SRv6 AI Net World Congress 2025, Huawei hosted the successful IP GALA themed "AI WAN: Leading IP Networks into the Intelligent Era." The summit brought together carriers, standards organizations, and industry organizations to explore the latest trends in AI WAN innovation. Leading carriers, including Telecom Argentina and Turkcell Türkiye, shared their innovative practices of IP networks. Meanwhile, Huawei offered a deep dive into how its AI WAN solution empowers IP networks using AI. The event also saw the launch of the AI WAN Initiative by the IPv6 Forum, World Broadband Association (WBBA), Turkcell Türkiye, Telecom Argentina, European Advanced Networking Test Center (EANTC), and Huawei, aiming to promote the evolution of IP network innovation and deployment.

Zuo Meng, President of Huawei's Router Domain within the Data Communication Product Line, said in his opening speech that carriers are now facing several challenges, including stagnant growth of traditional services, slower-than-expected development of new services, and both high network complexity and costs, necessitating upgrades to next-generation networks. By introducing AI to areas such as O&M, connections, and routing devices, Huawei's AI WAN solution helps enhance network capabilities and value.

Latif Ladid, President of the IPv6 Forum, believes that the integration of AI into network infrastructure like AI WAN is a necessity for the future. To accelerate the deployment of SRv6, the IPv6 Forum launched the SRv6 Ready Logo Program, with Huawei being one of the first device vendors to pass the certification.

Santiago Costanzo, Transport Evolution Manager of Telecom Argentina, shared the deployment and innovative practices of key technologies for IP networks in the AI era. He noted that SRv6 helps carriers improve E2E automation efficiency and achieve deterministic latency. In the AI era, Telecom is using AI technologies to simplify O&M and improve efficiency, creating value for customers.

Durmus Mehmet, Turkcell's IP/MPLS Core and Data Center Networks Associate Director, revealed that Turkcell is building an ultra-broadband and highly reliable autonomous network to provide differentiated services for customers. He emphasized that Turkcell recognized the evolution direction of AI WAN and will work with Huawei to conduct joint innovation centered on energy saving, FHC-based fiber monitoring, AI application identification, and AI agents.

Xu Huan, Vice President of Huawei's Router Domain within the Data Communication Product Line, provided expert insights into the AI WAN solution. He explained that this innovative solution features a three-layer architecture consisting of AI routers, AI new connections, and AI new brain. The solution helps carriers build networks with optimal TCO, expand new services, improve operations efficiency, and drive new service growth. Wu Qin, Huawei's data communication network architect and IETF Internet Architecture Board (IAB) Member, stated that the AI new brain consists of AssurSpirit, ChangeSpirit, and OptimSpirit. Through large-small model collaboration, the three AI agents enable intelligent operations and accelerate the evolution to Autonomous Networks (AN) L4. Zied Ben Houidi, Chief LLM Expert of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, also shared the application of AI on IP networks.

Carsten Rossenhövel, CTO and Co-Founder of the European Advanced Networking Test Center (EANTC) - an authoritative third-party test organization in Europe - shared the progress of multi-vendor interoperability test in 2025. This indicates that the key capabilities of IP networks in the AI era have reached a higher level of maturity in terms of interoperability.

At the end of the IP GALA, the IPv6 Forum, WBBA, Turkcell Türkiye, Telecom Argentina, EANTC, and Huawei jointly launched the AI WAN Initiative to promote the evolution of IP network innovation and deployment.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to work with carriers and industry partners to explore new markets in the intelligent era, help customers achieve business success, and accelerate new service growth.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2649507/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2649508/image_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ai-wan-leads-ip-networks-into-the-intelligent-era-accelerating-new-service-growth-for-carriers-302410614.html