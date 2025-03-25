ZENWORK INC: Tax1099 Urges Businesses to File 1099s, 1098s, and ACA Forms Before the March 31 Deadline

Don't miss the deadline! Tax1099, a trusted e-filing platform, is here to make filing fast, secure, and hassle-free with its advanced features.

As the March 31, 2025 e-filing deadline approaches, Tax1099 , an IRS-authorized e-file provider, reminds businesses, tax professionals, and institutions to submit their tax forms on time to stay compliant with the IRS and avoid penalties.

E-filing is not just a convenient alternative to paper filing- it ensures accuracy, efficiency, and security. With Tax1099, filing becomes facile, whether it's handling a single form or bulk submissions.

Major Forms with March 31st Deadline

1099 Forms: Deadline to e-file Forms 1099-MISC , 1099-INT, 1099-DIV, 1099-R, 1099-C, 1099-K, 1099-G, and 1099-PATR with the IRS.

1098 Forms: Deadline to e-file Form 1098-T with the IRS.

ACA Forms: Deadline to e-file Forms 1095-B and 1095-C with the IRS.

Extension Requests: Form 8809 grants businesses and individuals a 30-day extension for filing specific federal forms. If you need an extension for Forms W-2G, 1098, and 1099, file the 8809 form before the deadline.

Missing the deadline can result in IRS penalties based on the lateness of the filing. It can range from $50 to $290 per form, depending on when the form is submitted. Therefore, consider an e-filing solution that automates tax form preparation, validation, and submission for multiple return types-all at one place. Tax1099 is trusted by over 1M+ businesses for faster, smoother, and accurate filings.

The platform provides clear, step-by-step instructions and prompts, ensuring you always know what information is required. For businesses handling multiple forms, Tax1099's bulk upload feature helps save time by allowing efficient, large-scale submissions. It also integrates with popular accounting software (like QuickBooks, Sage, etc.), making it easy to import data directly without manual entry.

Additionally, Tax1099 enables collaborative work by allowing you to invite team members to your account. Assign roles, set permissions, and create user profiles with specific tasks for a smooth and efficient workflow. Security is a top priority-your data is safeguarded with 256-bit bank-grade encryption, TIN masking, and two-factor authentication, ensuring maximum protection.

So, don't wait until the last minute-file your IRS forms today to avoid those hefty penalties!

About Zenwork Tax1099: Tax1099, an IRS-authorized digital tax compliance service, simplifies tax filing for over 750,000 businesses nationwide. Offering 40+ federal and state-compliant electronic returns, 12+ data management integrations, API integration, secure document management, Bulk filing, TIN Matching, and 24/7 customer support, Tax1099 is a leading tax filing solution provider.?

About Zenwork Inc: Zenwork Inc., the parent company of Tax1099 and backed by Spectrum Equity, is a key player in digital tax compliance and regulatory reporting technology. With a decade of experience, Zenwork Inc. has assisted over 750,000 businesses and 70,000 CPA firms in simplifying compliance. Learn more about Zenwork and its products at www.zenwork.com , www.tax1099.com, and www.compliancely.com .?

