Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - At 14:00 on March 22, 2025, during the Beijing Fashion Week, AM/JASMINE released its 2025 Autumn/Winter Collection at the landmark Beijing Wangfu Center. This series is based on the "Belle Epoque" core concept of its creator Amanda Chen Liang, creating a romantic retro visual event, attracting many fashion enthusiasts and industry insiders to experience the show.

The curtain of designers and models

AM/JASMINE has been uniquely creative since its inception. Its style is a reflection of Designer Amanda Chen Liang's inclinations for natural and elegant sensibilities, pursuing classic fashion and projecting low-profile luxury and presence, but always emphasizing quality. The brand name AM is derived from the initials of Amanda's and her daughter Mandy's English names, while JASMINE is Mandy's English middle name, highlighting the love and bond between mom and daughter. Amanda's diverse identities include fashion brand designer, model, head of a modeling agency, model school principal, singer, and fashion show producer/director. Being a model, director, musician and mom, she integrates her understanding of fashion, aesthetics, runway shows, and love into fashion design, making each piece a unique expression of contemporary fashion attitudes.

Designer Amanda Chen Liang was interviewed by reporters

The inspiration for this 2025 Autumn/Winter collection comes from fashion of the late Renaissance period and classic retro royal styles. It is a highly romantic creation, breaking the constraints of traditional fashion and bringing a new visual experience. The sets pay tribute to the Renaissance period, featuring dramatic waist closure details and incorporating classic 90s elements such as waistbands, bubble skirts, and vintage irregular cuts. Through exaggerated local combinations, gender boundaries are weakened, allowing the wearer to showcase a unique charm and temperament.

Models of different ages

The combination of classic retro grid elements and tie dyeing techniques creates a vibrant atmosphere and aesthetic collision akin to the spirit of the Renaissance period. The series incorporates the luxurious retro attributes of the last century, with a satin luster like hazy moonlight, showcasing the mysterious elegance of oil painting and the dynamic and charming beauty of women to the fullest. From lightweight sheer dresses to exquisite lace embroidery, retro style and modern design blend perfectly, and every piece of clothing exudes a strong romantic atmosphere.

AM/JASMINE runway shows have a tradition of employing models of diverse backgrounds, including supermodels, mingled with modern housewives, elegant elderly ladies and children. Supermodels exemplify the endless possibilities for AM/JASMINE, modern housewives and elderly ladies endow fashion with unique everyday charm, while kid models showcase the latest trends of junior fashion, and interpret AM/JASMINE's essence of love between parents and children, effectively breaking with the monotonous age limits of traditional fashion shows.

Four fashion show opening and series closing models

The show kicked off amidst high expectations, with the debut of the Pure White Series, opened by Jingya Qu as its lead model, and Mandy Jasmine Chow closed as the finale model. This series focuses on lightweight and elegant fabrics, paired with simple and smooth cuts. With the Pure White Series, AM/JASMINE tries to convey the feeling of being gently enveloped by the first rays of morning sunshine, full of warmth and hope and youthful innocence. The designer employs design elements of folds and layers to create the haziness of faint morning light surrounded by a touch of thin mist, as if painting a dreamlike morning for the audience.

The subsequent Multi-Color Oil Painting Series pushes the show to its climax, depicting the infinite possibilities of youths and adult life. Purple, red, green, brown, checkered and other colors interweave and collide, like thick and colorful oil paintings, showcasing each model's unique personality and emotions. Purple is elegant and mysterious, red is passionate and unrestrained, green is calm and melancholic, brown is stable and introverted... Different colors represent different characters' personalities and also interpret diverse attitudes towards life.

The finale Black Midnight Series premiered with Rachel Jiang from the U.S. as the opening model. The series features a calm and atmospheric black as the main color tone, bringing the audience back to the real world. Finally, designer Amanda Chen Liang morphs into her model role and makes a stunning appearance with the opening model Jingya Qu and the closing model Mandy Jasmine Chow. Different materials, light and shadow techniques create a serene and profound midnight atmosphere, symbolizing that no matter how exciting the day may be, one must ultimately return to reality and face oneself.

Exquisite details highlight this Series. Exquisite bead decorations, gorgeous feathers, delicate folds and other elements are infused with new life under the designer's meticulous conceptions. These details not only enhance the texture of the clothing, but also create enchanting fashion dreams, reflecting the brand's ultimate pursuit of quality and design.

Pictures of models from three different clothing series

Pictures of models from three different clothing series

Pictures of models from three different clothing series

Amanda Chen Liang, Founder and Designer of AM/JASMINE, said, "Color is the best language to express emotions. In this AM/JASMINE show, I hope to tell a story about different stages of life and growth through different color series. Everyone is a unique individual with different mixture of colors and stories. AM/JASMINE hopes to become a stage for every girl and woman from 3 to 70 to express herself and show her individuality." This AM/JASMINE25AW show not only showcases the brand's exquisite design, craftsmanship and unique aesthetic concept, but also conveys its upbeat and optimistic attitude towards life, bringing a dual feast of visual enjoyment and spiritual enlightenment to the audience.

