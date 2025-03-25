The US-based company unveiled a battery designed for balcony applications and a storage system for rooftop PV systems. Both products are AI-powered. US-based battery startup Zendure has announced two new home energy storage solutions for the European market. The company released the SolarFlow 800 energy storage system designed for balcony power applications and the SolarFlow 2400 AC-coupled energy storage system for rooftop PV systems. Both products have AI capabilities and will be ready to preorder on April 1. "Both the products are equipped with the ZENKI Home Energy Management System, which ...

