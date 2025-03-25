RE+ México 2025 drew more than 8,500 attendees to Expo Guadalajara, with optimism driven by pending energy reforms and a new storage ruling in the country. From pv magazine Mexico The sixth edition of the RE+ Mexico photovoltaic and energy storage trade show, formerly known as Solar Power Mexico, wrapped up earlier this month at Expo Guadalajara. pv magazine had its own booth at the event. Here's a quick recap of what transpired. The volume and quality of exhibitors stood out - nearly 150, a 15% increase from the 2024 edition. Major brands were in attendance, with a notable surge of Chinese solar ...

