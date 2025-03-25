ABI Research: Southeast Asia's AI Ecosystem is at a Critical Juncture as Country Regulators Attempt to Balance Innovation with Necessary Guardrails

Governments race to balance AI development with trust and safety measures, prioritizing data and consumer rights protection

NEW YORK, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulations surrounding Artificial Intelligence (AI) across Southeast Asian (SEA) countries are expected to gain meaningful momentum in 2025 as countries attempt to regulate a rapidly growing AI economy. According to global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, SEA enterprise spending on business-to-business (B2B) AI solutions is forecast to grow to US$3.2 billion by 2028 (at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.7%). Presented with a strong opportunity for growth, which is driven by high international hyperscaler investments in infrastructure and advancing AI innovation, SEA governments are prioritizing the development of a conducive AI environment that balances fostering AI innovation and trust and safety concerns.

"The regulatory stance on AI governance among SEA governments is still largely centered around the ASEAN AI Guide released in 2024, but countries are closely monitoring international developments, such as China's pending AI regulations and the early results of the comprehensive EU AI Act's coverage, before enacting new guidelines," explains Benjamin Chan, a Research Analyst at ABI Research. "With cloud hyperscalers and AI technology leaders like Microsoft, Alibaba, Google, Amazon, and Nvidia set to expand their SEA operations, governments expect a boom in AI development and investments in regional and local outfits. However, these developments also require regulating and protecting data privacy and consumer rights protections."

Within the SEA region, countries like Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam have since announced plans to release local AI regulations in 2025, with Indonesia announcing its planned release as early as 2Q 2025. Thailand and Vietnam have since released draft laws on AI technology, digital technologies, and personal data protection laws for public consultation.

Regulatory trends and policies have also signaled the need to introduce AI-ready workforce development and technical reskilling programs, highlighting an urgent need for governments to build up a capable AI-trained workforce to operate and utilize enterprise AI applications. To this end, each major Southeast Asian country has announced the implementation of educational reforms to drive adoption. Other policies, such as enterprise AI subsidies in Singapore, industry-specific AI pilots in Indonesia, and exploration of public-private partnerships in Malaysia and the Philippines, are other key strategies to drive AI adoption and development in each country.

Beyond national regulators, major ecosystem players are also expected to help shape regional policies governing AI development. "Expect technology giants such as Microsoft, Alibaba, Google, Amazon, and Nvidia to significantly influence regulatory trends in the region, as countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand aim to establish themselves as serious global players through public-private partnerships and investments in AI infrastructure," explains Chan. "Developing stronger connections with regional players through regulatory measures that foster innovation in SEA will lead to a strong and positive AI development, inspired by local companies such as Wiz.AI, Suki.AI, and AnyMind."

These findings are from ABI Research's AI Regulatory Trends in Southeast Asia application analysis report. This report is part of the company's Southeast Asia Digital Transformation research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge connecting these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research?????????????,?????????,???????????????????????,??????????????,??????????????????????????,??????????

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global

Deborah Petrara

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2309035/ABI_Research_2024.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/southeast-asias-ai-ecosystem-is-at-a-critical-juncture-as-country-regulators-attempt-to-balance-innovation-with-necessary-guardrails-302410149.html