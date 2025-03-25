Xebra Brands Ltd: Xebra Brands Evaluates Strategic Opportunities Following Award of Dutch Cannabis License

Xebra Brands Ltd. ("Xebra" or the "Company") (CSE:XBRA)(OTCQB:XBRAF)(FSE:9YC0), a trailblazer in the Mexican cannabis sector and the sole company legally permitted to cultivate, manufacture, operate, and sell cannabis (-1% THC) in Mexico, is excited to announce, that subsequent to the issuance of a highly selective Dutch cannabis cultivation license for scientific research on June 13, 2024, Xebra Brands Europe B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Xebra Brands Ltd., is pursuing a number of strategic opportunities enabled by this regulatory breakthrough.

The license, issued by the The Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport, on behalf of the Minister, Head of the Bureau for Medicinal Cannabis, granted Xebra an Opium Exemption (for cannabis purposes) number 109230 CO/w, the right to legally cultivate and process cannabis for scientific purposes in its state of the art R&D facility built in the Village of Wilp in the Dutch province of Gelderland. The Netherlands is a country recognized as a pioneer in cannabis regulation and research within Europe.

"This license marked a major milestone for our European operations," said Rodrigo Gallardo, Interim CEO of Xebra Brands. "Now, upon examination of the licensing guidelines and with the regulatory foundation in place, we are identifying the highest-value commercial and research opportunities that align with our long-term vision."

Since receiving the license, Xebra has been assessing a number of strategic opportunities to monetize this license and support a broad set of business applications.

Key Business Opportunities Under Evaluation:

Cannabis Genetics R&D - Establishing breeding programs to develop proprietary cultivars for medical, wellness, and commercial applications, with a focus on intellectual property and export potential. Strategic Partnerships - Collaborations with European entities in wellness, research, agriculture, and manufacturing to support market expansion and innovation. Product Innovation - Designing and developing differentiated cannabis-based products tailored to European regulatory standards and consumer preferences. Export Opportunities - Utilizing the Netherlands as a production and export hub to serve other EU countries with legal medical cannabis frameworks. Contract Manufacturing - Providing compliant cultivation and processing capabilities for third-party brands looking to enter the European market. Scientific Collaborations - Supporting evidence-based cannabis applications through research projects and lab partnerships. B2B Sales to Licensed Cannabis Retailers - Anticipating future regulatory shifts that may allow for legal recreational cannabis sales through licensed retail operations.

Xebra Brands views the Dutch license as a long-term strategic asset and continues to explore the evolving regulatory and commercial landscape across Europe.

About Xebra Brands

Xebra Brands is a leading cannabis company dedicated to providing high-quality, innovative products to consumers worldwide. Xebra is a pioneer in the Mexican cannabis sector and the only company legally allowed to cultivate, manufacture, operate, and sell cannabis (-1% THC) in Mexico.

