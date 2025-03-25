VFLP California's Burns Ranch Achieves Bee Better Certification From SCS Global Services

Driscoll's Blueberry Producer Demonstrates Leadership in Pollinator-Friendly Agriculture

SCS Global Services, a pioneer in third-party environmental and sustainability certification, today announced that VFLP California achieved Bee Better Certified status through SCS' auditing services. The certification verifies the comprehensive pollinator conservation practices implemented at the company's Burns Ranch operation in Stockton, California, which produces premium blueberries for Driscoll's.

The Bee Better Certified program is the only third-party certification that specifically focuses on pollinator health and biodiversity conservation on farms. Developed by the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation with support from USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service, the program requires growers to dedicate a portion of their land to pollinator habitat and implement Integrated Pest Management (IPM) practices.

"VFLP California's achievement represents exactly the kind of agricultural leadership we need to protect our vital pollinator populations," said Alex Judd, Program Manager for Sustainability at SCS Global Services. "Their comprehensive approach to creating pollinator habitats within a productive blueberry operation demonstrates that economic and ecological goals can be successfully aligned. This certification recognizes their exceptional efforts to implement science-based conservation practices that benefit both their operation and the surrounding ecosystem."

The certification process involved a thorough assessment of Burns Ranch's agricultural practices, including evaluation of dedicated pollinator habitats, integrated pest management strategies, and implementation of buffer zones to protect sensitive ecological areas. By achieving certification, VFLP California has demonstrated its leadership in addressing pollinator decline while maintaining productive agricultural operations for one of the world's leading berry brands.

The certification also positions VFLP California to meet major retailers' sustainability requirements. Walmart announced last year that by 2025, 100% of floral and fresh produce sold in its stores will be sourced from suppliers with third-party certifications such as Bee Better Certified, making this achievement strategically valuable for VFLP's market position as a Driscoll's producer.

For more information about the Bee Better Certified program administered by SCS, visit https://www.scsglobalservices.com/services/bee-better-certified

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services?is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development, currently celebrating its 40th?year of services. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a California-chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. ?SCS is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information,?visit?www.SCSGlobalServices.com

