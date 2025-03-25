BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.00 A.M. ET).In the GreenTenon Medical Inc (TNON) is up over 344% at $4.35. Predictive Oncology Inc (POAI) is up over 58% at $1.78. Know Labs Inc (KNW) is up over 27% at $1.34. China Liberal Education Holdings (CLEU) is up over 19% at $2.54. Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd (STFS) is up over 17% at $1.29. FST Ltd (KBSX) is up over 16% at $2.64. Alumis Inc (ALMS) is up over 12% at $4.25. Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) is up over 9% at $16.76. BitFuFu Inc (FUFU) is up over 7% at $4.79. Scynexis Inc (SCYX) is up over 6% at $1.11.In the RedMural Oncology PLC (MURA) is down over 45% at $2.09. Integrated Media Technology Ltd (IMTE) is down over 26% at $1.54. Prairie Operating Co (PROP) is down over 20% at $4.68. Kindly MD Inc (KDLY) is down over 12% at $1.90. Singularity Future Technology Ltd (SGLY) is down over 12% at $1.30. Atomera Inc (ATOM) is down over 11% at $5.12. TEN Holdings Inc (XHLD) is down over 11% at $1.90. Unifirst Corporation (UNF) is down over 10% at $177.50. Orchestra Biomed Holdings Inc (OBIO) is down over 9% at $4.13. HWH International Inc (HWH) is down over 6% at $1.34.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX