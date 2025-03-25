Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - Canaf Investments Inc. (TSXV: CAF) ("Canaf") the Canada-registered Corporation, is pleased to announce the release of its Audited Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the 3-month period ended January 31, 2025.

Revenue for the quarter was recorded at CAN$8,344,209 (2024: CAN$9,616,272) with a net income of CAN$781,204 (2024: CAN$476,810) and an adjusted EBITDA of CAN$836,209 (2024: CAN$525,381). The results reflect a 12-month trailing earnings per share at 31 January 2025 of CAN$0.051/share.

As at Jan 31, 2025 shareholder equity stood at CAN$12.4m (Jan 31, 2024: CAN$9.2m), which relates to a book value per share of CAN$0.262 (Jan 31, 2024: CAN$0.195/share).

For more details and discussion on the results, the Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis can be viewed on www.sedarplus.ca or the Company's website, www.canafinvestments.com.

About Canaf

Canaf is a public company listed on the TSX-V Exchange. Canaf's registered office is in Vancouver, Canada, with offices in the United Kingdom and South Africa. Canaf owns 100% of Quantum Screening and Crushing (Pty) Ltd., ("Quantum"), a South African company that owns 70% of Southern Coal (Pty) Ltd., ("Southern Coal"), a company that produces a high carbon, de-volatised (calcined) anthracite. Canaf also owns 100% of Canaf Investments (Pty) Ltd., a South African holding company that owns 100% of Canaf Estate Holdings (Pty) Ltd., 100% of Canaf Agri (Pty) Ltd., and 100% of Canaf Capital (Pty) Ltd.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Canaf contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although Canaf believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Canaf is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement. These risks include operational, political, currency and geological risks and the ability of Canaf to raise or obtain funds for its operations. Canaf's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245977

SOURCE: Canaf Investments Inc.