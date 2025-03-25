Cassava Sciences, Inc.: Cassava Sciences Reports Topline Phase 3 REFOCUS-ALZ Data

Simufilam did not show a significant reduction in co-primary endpoints of cognitive or functional decline versus placebo in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease

Simufilam continued to demonstrate an overall favorable safety profile

Cassava's Alzheimer's disease development program with simufilam will be completely discontinued by the end of Q2 2025



AUSTIN, Texas, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA, "Cassava", the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a novel, investigational treatment for central nervous system disorders, including Alzheimer's disease (AD) dementia and tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-related epilepsy, today shared topline results from the Phase 3 REFOCUS-ALZ study of simufilam in mild-to-moderate AD.

Topline data indicate that REFOCUS-ALZ did not meet each of the prespecified co-primary, secondary and exploratory biomarker endpoints. The co-primary endpoints were the change in cognition and function from baseline to the end of the double-blind treatment period at week 76, assessed by the ADAS-COG12 and ADCS-ADL scales, comparing simufilam to placebo. REFOCUS-ALZ enrolled 1,125 patients and was discontinued on November 25, 2024, following the report that a prior 52-week Phase 3 study, RETHINK-ALZ, did not meet its co-primary endpoints. A large portion of subjects enrolled in REFOCUS-ALZ completed their final study visit prior to the termination of the trial. Simufilam continued to demonstrate an overall favorable safety profile.

"We are disappointed that the results of REFOCUS-ALZ and RETHINK-ALZ showed no treatment benefit for patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. These results were unambiguous. Working with patients, their families and their caregivers has brought a special dignity to our Phase 3 Alzheimer's disease clinical trial program and to each of us at Cassava. We are deeply grateful for the dedication and committed efforts of study investigators and site teams, who enabled us to conduct these trials with integrity and scientific rigor and whose efforts provided a clear data read out," said Rick Barry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cassava.

"Cassava will discontinue all efforts to develop simufilam for Alzheimer's disease and we expect to phase out the program by the end of Q2 2025," continued Mr. Barry. "We remain dedicated to our mission of developing novel medicines for central nervous system disorders. While we have initiated preclinical studies to evaluate simufilam's potential as a treatment for TSC-related epilepsy, we maintain ongoing strategic expense management efforts."

Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer of Cassava commented, "We remain focused on the interests of Cassava shareholders and are committed to enhancing shareholder value. Cassava is well-capitalized with approximately $128.6 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024."

Summary Study Results:

Primary Endpoint Data

Co-Primary Endpoint

Data* Simufilam

100 mg BID Simufilam

50 mg BID Placebo BID



Delta P-value Co-Primary Endpoints

LS means change from baseline to the end of the double-blind treatment period N=372 N=376 N=372 ADAS-COG12 (±SE) 4.97 (± 0.46) 4.70 (± 0.46) 0.27 (± 0.63) P=0.67 5.26 (± 0.46) 4.70 (± 0.46) 0.56 (± 0.63) P=0.37 N=373 N=376 N=373 ADCS-ADL (±SE) - 6.27 (± 0.57) - 5.32 (± 0.57) - 0.95 (± 0.79) P=0.23 - 6.43 (± 0.57) - 5.32 (± 0.57) - 1.10 (± 0.79) P=0.16 *Based on the intent-to-treat population

BID = twice daily

ADAS-COG12 = The Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale - Cognitive Subscale (a lower number represents less cognitive impairment)

ADCS-ADL = Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study - Activities of Daily Living (a higher number represents less functional impairment)



Safety Data:

The table below provides a high-level summary of the patient demographic and safety data. Simufilam continued to demonstrate an overall favorable safety profile.

Metrics for Simufilam and Placebo Simufilam 100 mg BID Simufilam 50 mg BID Placebo BID Baseline* N=374 N=376 N=375 Age, mean (SD), in years 73.6 ± 8.2 74.5 ± 7.6 73.7 ± 7.9 Sex, n (%) female 208 (55.6%) 207 (55.1%) 214 (57.1%) MMSE Score (No.%,) 21-27 240 (64.2%) 242 (64.4%) 235 (62.7%) 16-20 134 (35.8%) 134 (35.6%) 138 (36.8%) Race/Ethnicity White 326 (87.2%) 326 (86.7%) 313 (83.5%) Black 17 (4.5%) 23 (6.1%) 21 (5.6%) Asian 28 (7.5%) 21 (5.6%) 32 (8.5%) Other 3 (0.8%) 6 (1.6%) 9 (2.4%) Safety** N=374 N=376 N=373 Any Adverse Event (AE) 286 (76.5%) 288 (76.6%) 282 (75.6%) Serious AEs 43 (11.5%) 61 (16.2%) 45 (12.1%) Death 2 (0.5%) 6 (1.6%) 3 (0.8%) AEs leading to discontinuation from the study 32 (8.6%) 34 (9.0%) 17 (4.6%) Most Frequent AEs = 5.0% 1: COVID-19 45 (12.0%) 49 (13.0%) 40 (10.7%) 2: Urinary Tract Infection 32 (8.6%) 41 (10.9%) 34 (9.1%) 3: Fall 32 (8.6%) 43 (11.4%) 51 (13.7%) 4: Dizziness 26 (7.0%) 11 (2.9%) 23 (6.2%) 5: Diarrhea 14 (3.7%) 19 (5.1%) 15 (4.0%) *Based on the intent-to-treat population

**Based on the safety population

BID = twice daily

AD = Alzheimer's disease

MMSE = Mini-Mental State Examination



About REFOCUS-ALZ

REFOCUS-ALZ (NCT05026177) is a Phase 3 trial designed as a multi-center, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, randomized parallel group study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of two doses of simufilam compared to a placebo in a study involving over 75 clinical trial sites in the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico and South Korea. The clinical trial sites that conducted REFOCUS-ALZ were completely distinct from the clinical trial sites that conducted RETHINK-ALZ. REFOCUS-ALZ randomized approximately 1,125 people utilizing the same eligibility criteria as RETHINK-ALZ. Subjects were randomized 1:1:1 to receive simufilam, dosed in 50 mg or 100 mg tablets, or a matched placebo, dosed orally twice daily (BID) for 76 weeks. On November 25, 2024, the Company announced plans to discontinue the REFOCUS-ALZ study and its intention to report topline data from that trial, including the complete 52-week dataset and a large portion of 76-week data.

The prespecified co-primary endpoints for this study included the change in cognition and function from baseline to the end of the double-blind treatment period at week 76, assessed by the ADAS-COG12 and ADCS-ADL scales, comparing each dose of simufilam to placebo. Secondary endpoints included several well validated measures of neuropsychiatric symptoms and caregiver burden. Safety was evaluated by adverse event monitoring, as well as standard laboratory and ECG assessments. The study also included an evaluation of changes in plasma and cerebrospinal fluid biomarkers from baseline to week 76, including P-tau217 (phosphorylated tau at threonine 217), GFAP (glial fibrillary acidic protein) and NFL (neurofilament light chain), as well as an evaluation of various brain volumes using MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) and amyloid and tau deposition using PET (positron emission tomography) scans from baseline to week 76.

About Simufilam

Simufilam is a proprietary, investigational oral small molecule that targets the filamin A protein.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel, investigational treatments for central nervous system disorders, including Alzheimer's disease and tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-related epilepsy. Simufilam is a proprietary, investigational oral small molecule that targets the filamin A protein. The Company is based in Austin, Texas.

For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com

