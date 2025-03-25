With BIC EAM, GBTEC presents one of the most user-friendly solutions for Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM). Seamlessly integrated into GBTEC's BIC Platform, it enables companies to optimize their business and IT processes holistically, break down silos, and implement a consistent transformation strategy for maximum impact and sustainable growth.

GBTEC, a leading SaaS provider in AI-powered business transformation, extends its BIC Platform with the fully integrated BIC EAM component. With this addition, GBTEC strengthens its long-standing EAM expertise and delivers an end-to-end solution that intelligently combines EAM, BPM (Business Process Management) and GRC (Governance, Risk and Compliance). The goal: dismantle silos, supporting a consistent IT and process transformation and thus significantly accelerating business success.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250325431437/en/

A modern solution for transformation and architecture planning: With BIC EAM, companies harmonize their business and IT strategies.

A game changer in Enterprise Architecture Management

By integrating BPM and EAM on a single platform, organizations can fast-track the transformation of their operational processes and IT infrastructure, foster cost-efficient synergies and harmonize their business and IT strategies without using isolated solutions or creating a fragmented software landscape.

Gregor Greinke, founder and CEO of GBTEC, explains: "The BIC Platform combines Enterprise Architecture Management, Business Process Management and Governance, Risk and Compliance in a fully integrated solution. This enables holistic business transformation on a single platform a significant advantage and a real game changer compared to the patchwork of systems many companies struggle with today."

Broad range of applications for businesses

BIC EAM helps companies eliminate redundant IT systems, reduce IT risks, cut costs, and at the same time, drive innovation and sustainable growth. It supports a wide range of use cases, including application portfolio management, IT transformation and roadmap planning, IT rationalization and technology risk management.

AI- powered intelligence for rapid IT transformations

One of the key highlights of the new EAM module is GBTEC's AI-supported assistant, Arty. Designed to make working with the tool even more intuitive and efficient, Arty summarizes inventory data, identifies optimization potential in IT landscapes, and answers user inquiries. With data-driven insights, the AI assistant streamlines enterprise architecture management, accelerates transformation, and empowers smarter decision-making.

BIC EAM is now available as a stand-alone solution or in combination with other BIC Platform modules, offering businesses an end-to-end integrated platform for future-proof, sustainable business transformation.

About GBTEC Group

GBTEC is a leading provider of SaaS software in the fields of Business Process Management (BPM), Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM), Digital Process Automation (DPA), and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC). The extensive product portfolio of GBTEC includes Business Process Design Modeling, Process Execution, Process Mining, as well as Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC). The company is known for its modern and user-friendly products, which are based on no-code and low-code technologies and a state-of-the-art product platform. Customers also benefit from competent customer support and comprehensive training offerings. The products of GBTEC are used by companies of all sizes, from SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, as well as by public institutions. The company is headquartered in Bochum and employs around 300 employees at locations in the DACH region, Spain, Australia, the UK and the USA. For more information, see https://www.gbtec.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250325431437/en/

Contacts:

Svenja Melzer

+49 234 97645-113

svenja.melzer@gbtec.com