SK tes Announces Commitment to Living Wage Scheme

SK tes, a leading provider of global technology lifecycle services, is delighted to announce that it is now an accredited Living Wage employer in the United Kingdom. This commitment reflects SK tes' dedication to fair compensation and improving the quality of life for its employees.

The UK Living Wage is an hourly rate set independently and updated annually, based on the cost of living. It is distinct from the government's minimum wage, ensuring that employees earn enough to comfortably cover basic living expenses. The scheme is championed by the Living Wage Foundation, which encourages employers to voluntarily adopt higher pay standards.

By joining the Living Wage scheme, SK tes ensures that all its UK-based employees receive wages that better reflect the actual cost of living. This voluntary decision not only benefits the employees but also fosters a more motivated and productive workforce.

SK tes's decision to become a Living Wage employer aligns with its core values of integrity, responsibility, and innovation. By ensuring fair compensation, SK tes not only upholds its ethical standards but also contributes to a stronger, more equitable society.

"We believe that our success is deeply connected to the well-being of our employees," says Gordon Cripps, General Manager of SK tes UK. "By committing to the Living Wage, we are investing in our people, who are the heart of our company. We hope to inspire other businesses to join us in this important movement."

