Vensure Employer Solutions: VensureHR and MedCerts, a Stride, Inc. Company, Partner to Address Healthcare Staffing Challenges

HR tech leaders join forces to deploy a more effective system for connecting trained professionals with open healthcare positions

VensureHR, a leading provider of HR services and technology for small and mid-sized businesses, announced today it will partner with MedCerts, a Stride, Inc. company, to address chronic staffing needs in the healthcare and IT industries. This collaboration leverages VensureHR's technology to more effectively match graduates of MedCerts certification training programs with hospitals, clinics, labs and other healthcare and IT employers.

As a Professional Employer Organization (PEO), VensureHR helps businesses manage their HR needs across a broad range of industries, including healthcare and IT. The company also utilizes customized technology that enables clients to seamlessly and efficiently onboard, train, pay and manage staff. Through this partnership, VensureHR will help streamline the hiring process for MedCerts graduates, ensuring healthcare and IT providers have access to a steady pipeline of certified professionals.

Stride, Inc. is a leader in online education, bringing together a collection of brands that help people learn and grow at every stage of life. From early education to career training, Stride offers flexible, high-quality learning programs tailored to individual needs. As one of the brands in Stride's portfolio, MedCerts equips adult learners with in-demand healthcare and IT skills and certifications for career success.

"We're excited to add even more value to our partnership with clients in the healthcare and IT sectors and open the doors to new clients in that industry," said Kara Childress, President of VensureHR. "Healthcare is a very people-intensive category with a constant need for skilled individuals. Our technology fills a need to effectively connect clients with certified industry professionals. Our partnership with MedCerts is a significant part of the solution."

MedCerts provides online certification training in a range of high-demand medicaland IT specialties-including Medical Assistant, Surgical Technologist, Medical Billing and Coding and IT Support Professional. Individuals who successfully complete a program earn nationally-recognized certifications and are ready to immediately begin administering services and delivering care. Programs also include medical technology and IT certifications for advanced healthcare systems, a segment of the industry that is often difficult to staff.

"This partnership is another meaningful step in helping individuals achieve their dreams of starting fulfilling careers," said Todd Goldthwaite, General Manager, Portfolio Companies at Stride, Inc. "By working with VensureHR, Stride is opening doors for MedCerts students and improving patient care by addressing the critical staffing needs of the healthcare industry."

The partnership will initially focus on facilitating placements of MedCerts graduates, with an increasing refinement of the underlying technologies to maximize efficiencies and hold down costs, which is a constant source of concern for healthcare and IT organizations.

About VensureHR

VensureHR is part of Vensure Employer Solutions, the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing (BPO). The company and its service providers collectively serve over 141,000 businesses and process over $159B in annual payroll. As a "One Employer Solution" headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure helps thousands of businesses streamline and grow their operations with custom strategies that benefit both employers and employees. Find out more by visiting vensure.com.

About MedCerts

MedCerts - a Stride, Inc. company - is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied healthcare and IT. MedCerts delivers career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games, animations and more. In 2023, MedCerts launched its Partner Solutions brand focused on building partnerships to bridge the gap between our students, job seekers, employers, higher education institutions and workforce agencies. This new brand includes several partnership models, including recruitment, reseller, content licensing options and more.

Since 2009, the company has developed over 50 career programs, trained and upskilled more than 100,000 individuals across the country and partnered with over 400 American Job Centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations to build talent pipelines. For more information on MedCerts, visit medcerts.com. For more information on MedCerts Partner Solutions, visit partners.medcerts.com.

About Stride

Stride, Inc. is a leader in online education, bringing together a collection of brands that help people learn and grow at every stage of life. From early education to career training, Stride offers flexible, high-quality learning programs tailored to individual needs. With brands like K12, K12 Tutoring, Tallo, and MedCerts, Stride provides students with the tools and support to succeed in school and beyond

