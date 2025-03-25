A Parent Media Co. Inc.: Victory+ Announces First-Ever "Texas Wins on Victory" Day, Celebrating Texas Rangers and Dallas Stars on March 27

Victory+ Fans Can Win Prizes while Cheering for Their Teams

Victory+, owned by A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), is thrilled to announce the first-ever "Texas Wins on Victory" Day on March 27, 2025, a day dedicated to celebrating Texas sports fans and their teams. This special event coincides with the Texas Rangers' home opener and a key matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Calgary Flames.

As part of the celebration, Victory+ will give away exclusive prizes to viewers and engage with fans through exciting in-market activations. On-site at Globe Life Field, fans attending the Rangers' home opener can stop by Victory+ stations outside and inside the ballpark to amplify the excitement of the season's start.

"We're proud to celebrate our Texas teams and their dedicated fans through our first 'Texas Wins on Victory' day," said Neil Gruninger, President & CEO of APMC. "From the moment we partnered with the Texas Rangers, our first MLB team on Victory+, we knew we wanted to create unique experiences that give back to the fans. This initiative is about rallying our community, supporting our teams, and making every game more engaging for fans across Texas."

Victory+ encourages all Texas fans, whether in the stands, at home, or on the go, to support their teams and take part in the festivities. Viewers tuning in to the Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames on Victory+ will have the chance to win $1,000 every minute of the game. Fans simply stream the game to be automatically entered. Additionally, Texas' favorite trick shot specialists Dude Perfect will do trick shots during intermission of the Stars game, giving fans a chance to win more prizes.

This follows the Victory+ and Texas Rangers recent deal, announced in January , further cementing its commitment to delivering premium sports content to fans.

For more information on 'Texas Wins on Victory' day and how to participate, visit www.victoryplus.com/victory-day and follow on social media at @Victoryplustv

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands. APMC is a leader in Safe Streaming delivering an end-to-end solution to brands and platforms with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+, Victory+ and Safe Exchange. Victory+ a groundbreaking FREE end-to-end, direct to consumer, sports streaming service made for fans, by fans. Featuring free regional broadcasts of various sports teams including the Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks, Victory+ is also the home to a library of on-demand, premium sports-based, outdoors, and extreme sports content. Visit www.aparentmedia.com and www.victoryplus.com to learn more.

