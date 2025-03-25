Former GlobalFoundries VP Anthony Yu Joins NLM Photonics as Strategic Advisor

NLM Photonics, a leader in hybrid organic electro-optic (OEO) technology, today announces the appointment of Dr. Anthony J. Yu as Strategic Advisor. Dr. Yu, former Vice President of Silicon Photonics Product Management at GlobalFoundries, brings extensive industry expertise to accelerate NLM Photonics' growth and market adoption of its innovative hybrid organic electro-optic technology.

Dr. Anthony Yu headshot

Dr. Anthon Yu standing in front of a lake with mountains on the other side

In his advisory role, Dr. Yu will work closely with the NLM team to establish an ecosystem of foundries, OSAT partners, and optical chip designers that will leverage NLM's hybrid OEO technology. His strategic guidance will help NLM align with and select optimal partners, facilitating high-level collaboration between the NLM team and the semiconductor ecosystem. The goal is to implement and qualify best-in-class optical modulators using NLM's technology for the AI data center market.

"NLM has demonstrated stability, performance, and manufacturing feasibility. We're now working with partners to enable the production ecosystem," said Dr. Yu. "NLM's novel hybrid OEO technology is platform-agnostic and thermally stable, allowing fabs to build advanced photonic chips without disrupting wafer development. Modulators built on our technology will deliver more network bandwidth balanced with greater energy efficiency, shaping the future of AI."?

Brad Booth, CEO of NLM Photonics, commented, "Adding Dr. Yu to our advisory board gives NLM Photonics a significant strategic advantage. His direct experience and industry connections in the photonics and semiconductor foundry markets will be invaluable as we look to build partnerships and transform networking infrastructure. Anthony's proven track record in establishing silicon photonic manufacturing platforms positions him uniquely to help guide our commercialization strategy."

Dr. Yu recently retired as Vice President of the Silicon Photonics organization at GlobalFoundries, where he was responsible for providing differentiated silicon photonic manufacturing services and solutions to clients across multiple AI/ML applications. In that role, he established foundational silicon photonic manufacturing platforms for pluggable transceivers, optical interconnects (co-packaged optics), and quantum computing. Previously, Dr. Yu served as Vice President of GF's Computing and Wired Infrastructure Business Unit. Before joining GF, he held executive roles in IBM's Microelectronics Division and Global Business Services.

About NLM Photonics

NLM Photonics develops cutting-edge organic electro-optic modulation technology transforming data centers, AI, communications, and quantum computing. Our patented hybrid technology enables higher bandwidth and lower power consumption while requiring minimal process disruption, helping solve critical challenges in efficiency and sustainability. Built on over two decades of research and development, NLM's material science breakthroughs will enable the next generation of high-performance computing. Follow us at nlmphotonics.com and on LinkedIn @nlm-photonics.

SOURCE: NLM Photonics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire