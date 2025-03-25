Hydrosat Drives Agricultural Productivity with Thermal Imagery from VanZyl-1

High-resolution thermal imagery provides field-level insights to optimize water use and maximize crop yields

Hydrosat, a deep-tech company using thermal imagery to measure water stress and optimize agricultural productivity, provides near real-time, field-level insights leading to increased crop yields and improved resilience to water scarcity. Powered by high-resolution thermal infrared and visible near-infrared imagery from its VanZyl-1 satellite-launched aboard SpaceX's Transporter-11 mission-Hydrosat's technology is already driving measurable improvements in farming output and profitability.

Hydrosat's VanZyl-1 satellite fills critical gaps in the frequency and resolution of land surface temperature data used for agricultural monitoring and irrigation planning. Setting itself apart in the marketplace, VanZyl-1 delivers wide-swath, high-resolution thermal imagery that detects early signs of water stress in crops by capturing changes in evapotranspiration-the combined process of water evaporating from soil and used by plants. By monitoring evapotranspiration in near real-time, growers and policymakers gain actionable insights to make timely decisions and prevent yield losses.

"With VanZyl-1, Hydrosat can deliver real time insights into agricultural water use and plant stress anywhere in the world," said Pieter Fossel, co-founder and CEO of Hydrosat. "Our data improves agricultural productivity by providing more frequent thermal observations, showing growers exactly when and where their fields need water, helping them maximize yields while using less water and lowering their electricity bill."

To showcase VanZyl-1's unique capabilities, Hydrosat is releasing images that illustrate how its unique dataset translates raw data into actionable, field-level insights:

Visible Near Infrared Images - Provides fine-resolution vegetation health mapping, offering a powerful complement to Hydrosat's thermal infrared images

Thermal Infrared Images - Identifies land surface temperature patterns to pinpoint areas of heat stress or water deficiency.

Evapotranspiration Mapping - Measurements indicate plant water use, helping growers fine-tune irrigation strategies for maximum efficiency.

(See Figure 1 above for examples of visible, thermal, and evapotranspiration layers in agricultural fields in Lachlan Valley, Australia.)

Hydrosat's technology is grounded in physical sciences, delivering real-world measurements and field-proven accuracy. By measuring surface temperature and using it with established biophysical models, Hydrosat's VanZyl-1 precisely pinpoints stress signals and water needs in crops faster than any other remote sensing product available-identifying early warning signs well before they become visible to the naked eye.

"We anchor our analytics in frequent, high resolution measurements and physics, giving farmers, agribusinesses, and policymakers high-confidence data to guide irrigation, crop health interventions, and long-term sustainability efforts," said Scott Soenen, Chief Technology Officer at Hydrosat. "High spatial and temporal resolution thermal imagery gives us a unique edge in monitoring irrigation needs, ultimately enabling more efficient water use and higher yields for growers."

Hydrosat's VanZyl-1 high-resolution thermal imaging capability supplements existing government data sets, providing more frequent observations spanning the entire surface of the Earth, including remote and cloud-prone regions. The additional thermal data enables frequent and reliable access to field-scale insights-giving farmers and agribusinesses a competitive edge in managing water use and productivity.

By integrating this data into Hydrosat's IrriWatch platform, Hydrosat is democratizing access to real-time satellite intelligence. Farmers, agribusiness and governments in 50 countries spanning every continent-from almond growers in the western United States to Latin American sugarcane producers and Indian rice farmers-are already using Hydrosat's insights to increase crop yields, lower operational costs, and safeguard water supplies.

Hydrosat's impact continues to expand, highlighted by recent partnerships with EE PrintPack, Rex Irrigación Huasteca, and Grupo INDERS in Latin America. These collaborations are helping optimize water use across 4 million acres of farmland, underscoring Hydrosat's commitment to addressing global agricultural challenges.

Building on VanZyl-1's success, Hydrosat is scheduled to launch VanZyl-2 this summer, further enhancing and increasing the frequency of high-resolution thermal data for real-time agricultural monitoring.

"Hydrosat is shaping the future of space-based agricultural intelligence, ensuring that we have the tools to feed a growing population while better managing our most valuable resource: water," said Fossel.

To learn more about Hydrosat's thermal imagery and field-level insights, visit https://hydrosat.com/satellite-technology/

