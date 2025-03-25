Valimail Launches Industry-First BIMI Simulator, Empowering Brands to Visualize and Maximize Email Impact

Valimail , the leading provider of email authentication and anti-impersonation solutions, today announced the launch of its BIMI Simulator, a comprehensive suite of tools designed to empower brands to visualize and optimize their email presence through Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI). This first-of-its-kind platform allows users to see what their email could look like with BIMI, understand the potential brand impression opportunity by implementing BIMI, and be inspired by what other companies and competitors are doing with their logos.

Valimail has been at the forefront of BIMI since 2018 as part of the AuthIndicators Working Group , the founding group of BIMI, and has been instrumental in the development of industry standards enabling brands to deliver their logos alongside email messages to billions of inboxes worldwide, increasing customer engagement with those messages and boosting brand trust. More recently, Valimail was a key partner in introducing a new capability to enhance BIMI with Common Mark Certificate (CMC), which provides greater flexibility and more affordable pathways for brands of all sizes that either do not have the right product trademark or do not have a trademark at all, looking to enhance their email marketing efforts while ensuring the security of their email communications.

According to Wombatmail , BIMI adoption has seen a growth of 28.4% between January 2024 and January 2025, measured by the number of domains with BIMI logo records published in the top ten million domains. BIMI drives significant marketing advantages, including increased brand visibility, higher user engagement, and a consistent brand experience. In addition a recent Yahoo Mail stud y found that BIMI implementation can increase email engagement up to 10%. Furthermore, BIMI provides a cost-effective channel for brand visibility, offering low-cost brand impressions compared to traditional advertising methods.

With major email providers like Google, Apple, and Yahoo! supporting BIMI verification standards, Valimail's BIMI Simulator empowers brands to make the case for implementing BIMI, by visualizing its impact to improve brand awareness and protect against impersonation. This provides a comprehensive view and practical application of BIMI, available in a downloadable report, which includes:

BIMI Simulator : A tool that allows teams to simulate and visualize how the company's logo will be displayed to recipients of BIMI-compliant email providers.

BIMI Audience Insights Report : A tool that allows businesses to visualize the breakdown of outbound mail that the organization sent to mailboxes that support BIMI in the past 30 days.

BIMI Inspiration: A comprehensive catalog of public BIMI records and logos of leading brands using BIMI, fostering inspiration and competitive insights.

One critical component of BIMI implementation is achieving Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance (DMARC) at enforcement, an email security protocol that helps companies protect against email spoofing by verifying email senders and protecting domain owners from unauthorized use. By adding BIMI to DMARC, companies transform email authentication from a technical requirement into a visible brand asset, driving organizations to prioritize and achieve DMARC enforcement to unlock the full potential of BIMI.

"Brand amplification and protection via BIMI adds additional ROI benefits to DMARC enforcement. Our pioneering work with the ecosystem on the BIMI standard extends past security and helps increase top line revenue." said Alexander Garcia-Tobar, CEO and Co-Founder of Valimail. "By visualizing the impact of BIMI, we're motivating departments outside of security to partner with their infrastructure, messaging, and security teams to build a stronger defense against phishing and impersonation, while ensuring their brand's integrity in every inbox."

All BIMI Simulator features are complimentary enhancements available to current Valimail customers using Monitor, Enforce, and Amplify. Valimail will showcase these new features in an upcoming webinar on Wednesday, March 26; register to join here .

About Valimail

Valimail is the global leader in Zero Trust email authentication and invented hosted DMARC in 2015 and DMARC-as-a-service in 2021. In use by 64,000 companies globally, the company's full line of cloud-native solutions authenticate sender identity to stop phishing, protect brands, and ensure compliance. From neighborhood shops to the world's largest brands, many organizations use these solutions to secure their emails. Valimail holds the most robust portfolio of 20 patents that unlock DMARC for businesses at scale and is the only DMARC solution to earn FedRAMP authorization. Valimail employees Chair and co-Chair many critical ecosystem bodies, such as the IETF DMARC Working Group, and the AuthIndicators Working Group developing BIMI. The premier DMARC partner for Microsoft 365 environments, Valimail also holds leadership positions on every key industry standards body, driving today's email authentication policies and tomorrow's cybersecurity advancements for everyone. For more information, please visit www.valimail.com .

Media Contact

Escalate PR for Valimail

valimail@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Valimail

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire