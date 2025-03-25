Media roundtable sessions: "Conversations with Henry Schein: Exploring the Present and Future of Oral Health" will take place to discuss digitalization in dentistry; Henry Schein will also feature "FDI's Integrated Electronic Health Records Project."

The Company will present an expansive portfolio of products and solutions, designed to help oral health professionals enhance practice efficiency and the patient experience, and will offer endodontic hands-on courses with Key Opinion Leaders at the booth.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) will showcase a selection of its comprehensive business and practice solutions, and provide perspectives on the future of dentistry, during the 2025 International Dental Show (IDS) in Cologne, Germany, from March 25 to 29, 2025, at the Koelnmesse in Hall 4.1, Stand A-090 and A-008.

Media roundtable sessions

At Koelnmesse, Henry Schein will present "Conversations with Henry Schein: Exploring the Present and Future of Oral Health," a series of roundtable discussions with members of Henry Schein's leadership team. These invitation-only events are designed for dental trade media, and will cover an array of topics and share insights concerning where the dental industry has been, where it is now, and where it is heading.

On Tuesday, March 25, 2025, Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein, Inc., and Andrea Albertini, Chief Executive Officer, Global Distribution and Technology, Henry Schein, Inc., will host "A Look Back, A Look Forward: A Decade of Digital Dentistry." At IDS ten years ago, Henry Schein provided the media with a global perspective on how digital dentistry would impact dental practice. This year, Mr. Bergman and Mr. Albertini will review how digital dentistry has progressed within practice care, along with the future digital trends shaping the industry and how Henry Schein continues to bring forward new innovation. Henry Schein will also demonstrate to the media its "Digital Workflow: 3-Click Dentistry" approach, featuringadvanced digital workflow solutions and how those solutions integrate seamlessly into each step of the patient journey.

Henry Schein will also invite dental trade media to a panel discussion and to participate in a roundtable conversation with leaders from Henry Schein, Henry Schein One, and FDI World Dental Federation (FDI) to reveal for the first time the results of FDI's Integrated Electronic Health Records Project This event coincides withthe launch of FDI's Consensus Statement, a collaborative document developed by an array of global dental and medical leaders that presents eight core patient health indicators that should be integrated into and shared across electronic health records (EHRs). This multi-year project seeks to develop baseline uniformity on patient data sharing, representing a major step towards person-centered health care. FDI's Integrated Electronic Health Records project is supported by Henry Schein and Henry Schein One.

Selection of comprehensive health care solutions to help dental professionals operate successfully and deliver high-quality patient care

At Henry Schein's exhibition booth in Hall 4.1, Stand A-090 and Stand A-008, the Company will display its expansive portfolio of products and solutions designed to help oral health professionals enhance practice efficiency and the patient experience. IDS visitors can explore Henry Schein's lineup of products, services, and solutions which help optimize the different steps of the practice workflow. Under the theme "Because so many rely on your team, you can rely on us,?" Henry Schein will present business solutions to help dental professionals grow the practice, clinical solutions to help improve patient outcomes, technology solutions to make a practice more efficient, and supply chain solutions that deliver the right products at the right time.

Among the showcased product selection are:

innovative orthodontic treatment solutions,

endodontic products,

dental handpieces, instruments, small equipment, and repair service,

3D printing and dental laboratory solutions,

minimally invasive whitening and restorative solutions, and

a broad range of Henry Schein Brand consumable products.

During IDS, the following experts will offer hands-on courses on endodontics at Henry Schein's booth:

Prof. Gianluca Gambarini, Head of Endodontic and Restorative at the University of Rome, La Sapienza, Dental School, and Director of Master of Endodontics in Sapienza in Italy, with a private practice specialized in endodontics in Rome and

Dr. Nicola M. Grande, Professor of Endodontics at the Catholic University of Sacred Heart, Rome, and at the Magna Graecia University, Catanzaro.

The schedule is available on location at the booth.

Visit www.henryschein.com/IDS2025 to access the press release in multiple languages and for speaker photos and biographies.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With approximately 25,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. The Company's Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites. Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in the Company's distribution centers.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 33 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.7 billion in 2024, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 11.2 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995. For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, LinkedIn.com/Company/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on X.

