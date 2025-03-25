BrowserStack Launches Private Devices to Meet Enterprise Security and Customization Needs

DUBLIN, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BrowserStack , the world's leading software testing platform, today announced the launch of Private Devices , expanding its enterprise portfolio to address the specialized testing needs of organizations with stringent security requirements.

Private Devices offers exclusive access to customized real devices housed in secure data centers, enabling persistent configurations and advanced testing capabilities without compromising on security or performance. This new offering complements BrowserStack's comprehensive testing platform, which currently serves over 50,000 customers globally.

"With Private Devices, we're addressing the critical needs of enterprise customers who require both advanced security and testing flexibility. With this launch, we're giving large enterprises the control and resources they need for secure, flexible, and efficient testing," said Nakul Aggarwal, CTO of BrowserStack.

BrowserStack's Private Devices solves key enterprise pain points by offering:

Guaranteed device availability with no queuing of tests

Persistent device setups that retain apps, accounts, and settings across test sessions

Advanced device features, including settings access, native apps, and iCloud functionality

Target specific devices with UDID access, ensuring consistent testing environments

Fixed SIM cards and phone numbers to test user-device authorization

Compliance with strict security requirements through isolated device access

Custom device testing

Enterprise customers often struggle with device maintenance, complex compliance needs, and security requirements when testing sensitive applications.

"BrowserStack allows us to test our applications on real devices without worrying about the costs of procuring and maintaining the devices," said Prabhu Maniraj, Head of QA at UNiDAYS.

BrowserStack Private Devices represents a significant advancement in enterprise testing capabilities, offering customers the ability to meet stringent compliance requirements while maintaining the efficiency and reliability that BrowserStack is known for.

About BrowserStack

BrowserStack is the world's leading software testing platform powering over two million tests every day across 19 global data centers. BrowserStack helps Amazon, NVIDIA, MongoDB, Microsoft, X, and over 50,000 customers deliver quality software at speed by moving testing to their Cloud. BrowserStack's platform provides instant access to 20,000+ real mobile devices on a highly reliable cloud infrastructure that effortlessly scales as testing needs grow. With BrowserStack, Dev and QA teams can move fast while delivering an amazing experience for every customer.

Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel, Bond, and Insight Partners. For more information, visit https://www.browserstack.com.

Media Contact:

Press Relations Team

press@browserstack.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490455/5233255/BrowserStack_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/browserstack-launches-private-devices-to-meet-enterprise-security-and-customization-needs-302410655.html