Statkraft AS credit rating outlook revised from stable to negative

(Oslo, 25 March 2025) Today, S&P Global Ratings has revised Statkraft's outlook for the A credit rating from stable to negative on weakening performance. The change in outlook is a result of weaker-than-anticipated financial metrics for Statkraft AS in 2024, and S&P Global Ratings view that Statkraft's credit metrics may not recover in 2025-2027.
Statkraft remains committed to maintaining a rating target of A- from Standard & Poor's and BBB+ from Fitch
