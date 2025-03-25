Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3LWHE | ISIN: XS2779793061 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
25.03.25
12:58 Uhr
99,11 Euro
-0,48
-0,48 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
STATKRAFT AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STATKRAFT AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,2299,6214:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.03.2025 14:10 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Statkraft AS credit rating outlook revised from stable to negative

Finanznachrichten News

(Oslo, 25 March 2025) Today, S&P Global Ratings has revised Statkraft's outlook for the A credit rating from stable to negative on weakening performance. The change in outlook is a result of weaker-than-anticipated financial metrics for Statkraft AS in 2024, and S&P Global Ratings view that Statkraft's credit metrics may not recover in 2025-2027.

Statkraft remains committed to maintaining a rating target of A- from Standard & Poor's and BBB+ from Fitch

For further information, please contact:

VP Group Treasury Stephan Skaane, tel.: +47 905 13 652

Funding Manager André Halle Julin, tel.: +47 992 54 205


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.