News summary:

AI and IP-based applications are driving demand for short point-to-point ZR interconnects that simplify operations and reduce complexity

Compact FSP 3000 IP OLS streamlines optical networking with plug-and-play deployment and easy scaling from 400G to 1600G

Automation, spectrum monitoring and fiber assurance cut complexity while delivering a turnkey experience with an opex-friendly model

Adtran today launched its new FSP 3000 IP OLS solution to help service providers and enterprises bring hyperscale efficiency to their networks. As AI and data center traffic surge, operators face growing complexity in managing optical line systems. The Adtran FSP 3000 IP OLS is designed to change that, enabling a shift to simpler, more automated architectures. Combining amplification, filtering and real-time fiber and optical channel monitoring into a compact design as small as 1RU, it automates key operational tasks and reduces complexity. With built-in scalability, the plug-and-play open line system enables rapid capacity expansion from 400Gbit/s to 800Gbit/s and 1.6Tbit/s per wavelength. What's more, with Adtran's optical-infrastructure-as-a-service offering, the FSP 3000 IP OLS enables a turnkey approach that streamlines operations and reduces overhead.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250325279092/en/

Adtran's FSP 3000 IP OLS will help service providers and enterprises bring hyperscale efficiency to their networks.

"With AI, cloud and distributed computing driving a new era of data center expansion, optical transport must be as simple, scalable and automated as possible," said Ryan Schmidt, GM of optical transport at Adtran. "By offering plug-and-play optical transport solutions, we're enabling IP teams to leverage connectivity without requiring specialized optical expertise. Our FSP 3000 IP OLS delivers this simplicity by combining zero-touch provisioning, advanced automation, integrated monitoring and next-generation transceiver support into a compact, efficient platform. This empowers service providers and enterprises to easily future-proof their networks, ensuring they stay ahead of growing bandwidth demands while streamlining operations."

Traditionally, optical transport networks required deep expertise and complex planning to optimize performance. However, with the convergence of IP and optical transport, operators are shifting to simpler architectures based on short, point-to-point links that are easy to deploy and operate, even without specialized optical expertise. The FSP 3000 IP OLS simplifies deployment with zero-touch provisioning, automated span equalization and full-spectrum monitoring, reducing complexity while ensuring efficiency and reliability. It seamlessly integrates with existing infrastructure and includes OTDR-based fiber assurance, enabling faster issue detection and resolution. Combined with Adtran's comprehensive portfolio of coherent pluggable optics and optical services expertise, it delivers a complete end-to-end solution that streamlines networking and accelerates digital transformation.

"Our new IP OLS simplifies optical networking by integrating automation and intelligence into a compact, power-efficient design. With minimal cabling, it enables the transport of up to 8x 1.6Tbit/s in a single 1RU chassis, providing an ideal solution for high-density, point-to-point interconnects. For networks requiring even greater capacity, our broader IP OLS portfolio scales up to 65 channels, ensuring flexibility for evolving infrastructure needs," commented Christoph Glingener, CTO of Adtran. "For over 30 years, Adtran has been at the forefront of optical networking, helping service providers and enterprises scale efficiently to meet evolving demands. As the original DCI company, we've long set the benchmark for high-capacity optical transport, and our FSP 3000 IP OLS continues that legacy delivering the automation and efficiency needed for emerging network challenges."

Further information on the FSP 3000 IP OLS is available in this video.

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the majority shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

Published by

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

www.adtran.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250325279092/en/

Contacts:

For media

Gareth Spence

+44 1904 699 358

public.relations@adtran.com



For investors

Peter Schuman

+1 256 963 6305

investor.relations@adtran.com