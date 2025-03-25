Bynder, a global leader in AI-powered enterprise DAM has announced its AI Agents, a suite of new AI innovations that will execute business-critical tasks such as content enrichment, discovery, transformation, and governance, paving the way for the next evolution of strategic DAM deployments.

Following the success of Bynder's AI Search, which now has more than 750 customers benefiting from the solution, Bynder's AI Agents will enrich and transform all forms of creative content while also ensuring governance and compliance all of which are critical to delivering immersive, engaging content experiences at scale.

Powered by LLMs, Bynder's AI Agents have the intelligence to deliver a higher degree of personalization and will understand the context and intent behind a user's prompt to execute complex content management tasks at scale. The Agents will utilize the power of AI without the business risks of privacy and non-compliant brand content.

By handling complex content management tasks through intelligent automation with human oversight, Bynder's AI Agents will support high-impact strategic initiatives, accelerating business outcomes, increasing productivity across all users and teams, and driving personalization and engagement across all digital channels.

Enrich

DAM Admins and content managers are dealing with increasing volume and complexity of digital assets, and essential enrichment tasks like metadata tagging, title creation, and description writing still demand significant manual effort and time. Powered by LLMs, Bynder's Enrichment Agent can 'see beyond the pixels' to streamline business workflows to address business-specific needs and will help users extract information from assets and enrich those assets with meta-data based on user prompts more accurately and at scale. The Enrichment Agent will work together with Bynder's Ecosystem Agent and more than 120 pre-built integrations with upstream creative tools and downstream delivery platforms to power automated workflows across a user's marketing technology stack.

Transform

Content creators are under constant pressure to rapidly produce engaging visual content optimized for diverse markets, audiences, and digital channels. From quickly resizing an image for e-commerce platforms to generating asset variations for localized marketing campaigns without the help of creative teams or agencies, Bynder's Transformation Agent will help users modify and repurpose assets utilizing the latest Gen-AI. Automating traditional asset editing tasks will enhance creative productivity, reduce content production costs, and accelerate time-to-market.

Govern

The rapid expansion of digital content driven by the increase in omnichannel platforms has made content governance and compliance more demanding and complex than ever. Tracking assets outside the DAM remains a challenge that risks brand equity and regulatory compliance issues. Bynder's Governance Agent will enhance asset governance and compliance to ensure brand authenticity and safety at scale. The Governance Agent will scan the web to identify expired, outdated, or non-compliant digital assets in seconds and can detect AI-generated content, providing clarity for brand compliance.

Dominique LeBlond, CPO at Bynder, said "Bynder's AI Agents deliver value to businesses on multiple levels. The technology we have developed is a highly specialized and context-aware solution that is integrated directly into the DAM, the single source of truth for all content. Our extensive collaboration with some of the most iconic brands during the design and development, and their successful participation during the early access program, has validated our direction, and we are excited to showcase the technology at Bynder Connect in New York."

Bynder's AI Agents will be revealed at Bynder Connect in New York on May 21,the company's global customer conference, bringing together industry leaders from renowned global brands to learn more about the next evolution of AI-powered DAM and Bynder's latest innovations.

To sign up for early access, please visit https://labs.bynder.com/experiments/ai-agents/.

