IPLOOK NETWORKS: IPLOOK Upgrades 5G Roaming Security Solution with Enhanced SEPP Capabilities

HONG KONG, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IPLOOK has announced a major functional upgrade to its Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP) solution, reinforcing the security and efficiency of 5G roaming architectures. The latest enhancements, focus on optimizing N32-f interface stability, refining security policy deployment, and introducing dynamic routing adaptation for multi-operator testing environments. These advancements align with 3GPP Release 17 standards and address escalating demands for secure cross-border data transmission.

As a critical component in 5G roaming ecosystems, IPLOOK's SEPP ensures secure control-plane signaling between operators through three core mechanisms:

Standardized Encryption: Supports dual authentication modes (PSK and digital certificates) to establish fully compliant 3GPP end-to-end security channels.

Intelligent Topology Hiding: Dynamically masks internal network architecture details to mitigate targeted attacks.

Threat Defense: Upgraded real-time anomaly detection blocks malicious signaling, with daily processing capacity increased to 230 million transactions.

Key Technical Advancements

Enhanced N32 Interface Performance: Optimized TLS handshake processes reduce cross-operator connection setup time by 40%.

Dual Routing Strategies: Enables millisecond-level message forwarding in complex roaming scenarios using FQDN or API root path-based routing.

Extended Compatibility: Supports N8, N12, N14, N16, and N27 interfaces for comprehensive 5G core network integration.

Scalable Architecture: Single-node throughput reaches 8,000 TPS, while clustered deployments scale linearly to 200,000 TPS.

Proven Deployment Impact

IPLOOK's SEPP has obtained GSMA 5G Roaming Security Certification and currently secures 15 commercial networks across Asia-Pacific and Europe, safeguarding over 38 million subscribers' international roaming services. With global 5G roaming traffic surging 67% year-on-year (GSA report), the solution helps operators reduce security operation costs by 30% while meeting cross-border data compliance requirements.

Future Roadmap

IPLOOK plans to collaborate with international certification to validate the solution's compatibility with 6G pre-research frameworks. This initiative underscores its commitment to advancing interoperable and future-proof security architectures for evolving mobile networks.

