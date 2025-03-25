More cities, more connections, less waiting Right Now makes finding a hookup faster than ever

Grindr, the Global Gayborhood in Your Pocket with more than 14.5M average monthly active users, today announced the expansion of Right Now, their intent-based feature designed to instantly connect people looking for immediate encounters. Right Now is a real-time feed, separate from the grid, where Grindr users can post text and share photos displayed for one hour that let others know exactly what they're looking for… right now.

Today, Right Now will begin rolling out in fifteen new cities across North America, Europe, and South America. New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Philadelphia, Austin, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, Orlando, London, Paris, Madrid, Milan, Amsterdam, and Sao Paulo - some of the most densely populated gayborhoods in the world.

"Right Now empowers our users to find exactly what they want, when they want it without the guesswork," said AJ Balance, Chief Product Officer at Grindr. "We built this intention-based feature based on feedback from our community so they can connect with like-minded people, without wasting time on mismatched expectations. Too often, people start a conversation only to realize they're looking for different things one person wants a date, the other a quick connection. Right Now makes it clear who's available and what they're looking for, in real time."

Right Now is accessible on iOS and Android, via the main navigation bar, side bar, and a floating action button on the main grid, leading people to a separate feed optimized for real-time engagement. At launch, people will receive ten complimentary hour-long sessions per week, refreshing every Friday. After using their complimentary sessions, they will have the option to purchase additional Right Now sessions.

This expansion builds on the successful 2024 pilots of Right Now in Australia and the greater Washington D.C. area, reinforcing Grindr's commitment to creating more opportunities for successful, intention-based connections. Stay tuned for future updates as Grindr expands the feature to more locations around the world.

About Grindr Inc.

With more than 14.5 million average monthly active users, Grindr (NYSE:GRND) has grown to become the Global Gayborhood in Your Pocket, on a mission to make a world where the lives of our global community are free, equal, and just. Available in 190 countries and territories, Grindr is often the primary way for our users to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Since 2015, Grindr for Equality has advanced human rights, health, and safety for millions of LGBTQ+ people in partnership with organizations in every region of the world. Grindr has offices in West Hollywood, the Bay Area, Chicago, and New York. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

