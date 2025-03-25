Cyera, the world's fastest-growing data security company, today announced the appointment of Frank Slootman to its Board of Directors.

Slootman is renowned for propelling companies like ServiceNow and Snowflake to remarkable heights, with a track record of transforming these tech companies into industry powerhouses. His collaboration with Cyera comes on the heels of the company's recent milestones, including unprecedented growth records with a surge of 26x in revenue in the last two years alone, and the strategic $162 million acquisition of Trail, introducing Adaptive Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and cementing the company's position as the industry's first unified data security platform.

"Frank's unparalleled track record of scaling companies and driving innovation aligns perfectly with Cyera's mission to redefine AI-native data security," said Yotam Segev, CEO and co-founder of Cyera. "As increasingly more Fortune 500 and industry leaders become Cyera customers, Frank's indispensable and iconic experience will be invaluable for our accelerated growth and for the long-term impact of what data security will look like in the future."

At Snowflake, Slootman's leadership culminated in one of the most successful IPOs in software history, raising $3.4 billion with a valuation of $33.3 billion. His approach emphasizes a relentless focus on the mission and a commitment to operational efficiency, qualities that have consistently driven substantial growth and innovation.?

"Throughout my career, I have been drawn to companies that don't just innovate, but fundamentally reshape their industries. Cyera is doing exactly that-addressing one of the most pressing challenges for organizations with a level of speed, precision, and scale that is unmatched," said Frank Slootman. "Their AI-native approach is not just forward-thinking; it is essential for companies to know what data they have and how to secure it in order to drive their top-line growth. Cyera's momentum is undeniable, and I look forward to contributing as they continue to define the future of data security."

About Cyera

Cyera is the fastest-growing data security company in the world. Backed by global investors including Sequoia, Accel, and Coatue, Cyera's AI-powered platform empowers organizations to discover, secure, and leverage their most valuable asset-data. Its AI-native, agentless architecture delivers unmatched speed, precision, and scale across the entire enterprise ecosystem. Pioneering the integration of Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) with real-time enforcement controls, Adaptive Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Cyera is delivering the industry's first unified Data Security Platform-enabling organizations to proactively manage data risk and confidently harness the power of their data in today's complex digital landscape.

