Fitch Ratings upgrades Getlink SE's credit rating to BB+.

Standard Poors has upgraded Getlink SE's (Paris:GET) long-term credit rating to BB+ (from BB) and CLEF1's long-term credit rating to BBB+ (from BBB with positive outlook).

Fitch Ratings upgraded Getlink SE's long-term credit rating to BB+ (from BB previously).

Géraldine Périchon, Getlink's Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are delighted with the upgrading of our credit ratings, which reflects the Group's excellent operating performance and the relevance of its financial policy".

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET), through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, is the concession holder until 2086 for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure and operates Truck Shuttles and Passenger Shuttles (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since it opened in 1994, close to 500 million people and more than 102 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries a quarter of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link, reinforced by the ElecLink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink completes its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on the environment (through its activities, the Group avoids the equivalent of 1.9 million tonnes of CO2 per year), Getlink has made the place of people, nature and territories a central concern.

1 The Channel Link Enterprises Financing is the securitization vehicle for the debt of the Eurotunnel sub-group.

