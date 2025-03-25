Breakthrough in holographic VR eliminates motion sickness and unlocks long-form gameplay

VividQ, a leading deep technology innovator in computational holography, has achieved a world-first: enabling the best-selling Call of Duty video game and any existing gaming content to be played on a 3D holographic display. VividQ ported Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to its hologram-compatible format to showcase its breathtaking advances in holographic image quality, frame rate (frames per second, or FPS), and the next-generation holographic hardware display platform it is bringing to the gaming arena.

"When we think of immersive experiences whether in gaming or other forms of content we imagine transporting participants to another world," said Darran Milne, co-founder and CEO of VividQ. "However, VR headsets and glasses can detract from the experience, often causing discomfort like nausea and headaches. VividQ's holographic display removes those barriers, delivering superior image quality and frame rates to offer, for the first time, a truly seamless and immersive experience."

The VR industry is struggling with user retention due to motion sickness, caused by the vergence accommodation conflict (VAC) a persistent limitation of VR displays during prolonged use. But where traditional displays have failed, VividQ shines: Its holographic VR-style display eliminates VAC, presenting players with true depth that enables the virtual world to focus and defocus naturally, just like real-world vision. By eliminating VAC, players can now stay immersed in holographic environments for extended periods, engaging with narrative-based games without discomfort.

"The holographic display revolution is here. For the first time, players can experience AAA games like Activision's Call of Duty in true 3D without any modifications to the original content, facilitating a new era of immersive entertainment," said Keyvan Peymani, Venture Partner at Griffin Gaming Ventures. "VividQ's holographic display offers an unprecedented level of digital realism and immersiveness for all VR content, allowing gamers to play for hours at a time without eye strain or nausea. This solution solves the long-standing challenge of image quality and frame rate, proving it is not only viable but superior to traditional VR."

Accessed through VividQ's Co-Reality development kit without the need for source content allows seamless integration with existing gaming titles, like Call of Duty, without modification. Running at over 100fps, VividQ's holographic VR system's algorithms allow game-level graphics at game-play level frame rates.

VividQ's ability to import existing content, in particular high-quality games, is an essential step to establishing its position as the standard in holographic display.

VividQ is changing how we see the world by engineering immersive 3D and holographic visual experiences within the world around us. VividQ's computational display technology is creating a future where real and virtual experiences are no longer separated by a screen. The company has partnered with leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) including JVCKenwood to integrate its advanced software and hardware solutions into augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), automotive head-up displays, and other consumer electronics. Founded in 2017, the company is based in Cambridge, U.K., with partners and teams in the U.S. and Japan.

