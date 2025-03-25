Celebrating National Nutrition Month: FriskaAi Unveils Free Version of its Innovative Nutrition Tool

FriskaAi, a groundbreaking healthcare platform that leverages advanced AI and mobile technology to empower individuals to take control of their health journey in partnership with their physician, has launched a slimmed-down version of its Friska NutriAi platform revolutionizing nutrition and wellness through the power of AI. Available at no cost to consumers, this special version of Friska's nutrition management tool provides personalized dietary guidance to enhance well-being, manage chronic diseases, and optimize health outcomes.

"March is National Nutrition Month and the perfect time to highlight nutrition's crucial role in overall health and wellness, impacting everything from physical development and disease prevention to mental wellbeing. Good nutrition enhances productivity, learning, and emotional well-being, making it the cornerstone of a healthy lifestyle," says FriskaAi CEO Shaji Nair. "Friska NutriAi is a convenient and effective way to plan healthy meals and optimize daily nutrition to achieve various health goals, all backed by the latest research and dietary expertise."

Built on the latest advancements in nutritional science, AI, and health analytics, Friska NutriAi represents the collaborative efforts of leading dietitians, physicians, and data scientists to ensure that every recommendation is backed by credible research. The free version can be accessed at https://friskanutriai.com/. Users create an account and answer several questions about their medical history, lifestyle, and dietary preferences and habits. Powerful AI algorithms analyze the information and generate customized nutrition plans tailored to their specific goals.

"Healthy eating doesn't have to be complicated. Friska NutriAi makes it easy for anyone who wants to take their nutrition to the next level, regardless of where they are on their health journey," says Fjorino Musaku, M.Ed, CDCES, professor at Henry Ford College and nutrition expert with FriskaAi. "Customized meal plans consider any dietary restrictions, allergies, and medical conditions to recommend foods that support individual health and wellness goals."

AI-Powered Nutrition Support

The comprehensive version of Friska NutriAi leverages advanced AI algorithms to provide individuals with evidence-based, actionable nutrition recommendations based on real-time data and health analytics. Backed by nutritionists and healthcare professionals, Friska NutriAi supports individuals with chronic conditions requiring dietary adjustments, such as diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol. It is also ideal for anyone seeking weight management support, optimal nutrition guidance, or age-appropriate dietary recommendations for longevity and wellness.

"Designed to meet comprehensive nutrition needs, Friska NutriAi helps physicians and other clinicians provide patients with personalized nutrition support. For consumers, it helps athletes and fitness enthusiasts optimize performance through nutrition and is an easy, convenient, and healthy meal planning solution," says Nair.

The platform, which syncs with wearable devices and EHR systems for a comprehensive health overview, provides:

Meal planning and recipes that accommodate dietary preferences.

Nutritional coaching with certified nutritionists.

Smart grocery lists based on NutriAi-generated meal plans.

AI-driven food recommendations based on taste preferences and health goals.

Micronutrient tracking ensures balanced nutrition by monitoring essential vitamin and mineral intake.

Allergy and intolerance customization to accommodate dietary restrictions and allergies.

Family meal planning that simplifies meal prep with tailored plans catering to the household's needs and preferences.

Physician-Directed Mobile Wellness

Friska NutriAi is part of FriskaAi, a powerful AI-enabled EHR-agnostic platform that can address up to 80% of chronic diseases, including diabetes and obesity, by helping providers take an evidence-based approach to preventive care. It leverages advanced AI and mobile technology to generate personalized health insights and recommendations, empowering patients to take control of their health journey in partnership with their clinical team.

Enrollment in FriskaAi is initiated through the physician's office, ensuring seamless integration into the healthcare experience. Once enrolled, patients use the FriskaAi mobile app to track health data, communicate with the practice, and receive personalized health insights and wellness plans. The powerful, HIPAA-compliant FriskaAi duo securely collects and analyzes vast amounts of clinical data and studies supplemented by information from the patient's smart devices and health apps.

When FriskaAi is integrated with the practice's EHR or practice management system, the data is stored directly in the patient's EMR to help inform care decisions. Data is continuously monitored and analyzed by sophisticated AI-powered algorithms that alert the patient when action is recommended and generate actionable reports for use by the clinician at the point of care. Aggregated health data is also analyzed to help physicians identify patient population health trends and risks, enabling preventive care strategies and interventions.

"FriskaAi helps physicians who are interested in adding aspects of preventive or lifestyle medicine into their care plans provide patients with mobile access to robust and holistic health tools that bring together wellness plans that address chronic conditions and achieve desired health outcomes," says Nair.

About FriskaAi

FriskaAi is a powerful AI-enabled EHR-agnostic platform that helps physicians and other providers take an evidence-based approach to preventive care. The physician-initiated platform leverages advanced AI- and mobile technology to provide patients with personalized health insights and recommendations, empowering them to take control of their health journey in partnership with their clinical team. This aggregated health data, including information from patients' glucometers, other smart devices, and health apps, is continuously analyzed by advanced evidence-based algorithms that alert the patient when action is needed and provide clinicians with actionable reports to inform care decisions. FriskaAi also supports population health strategies by analyzing aggregated health data to identify trends and risks within a defined patient population. For more information, visit: www.friska.ai.

