TMG Launches Fuse on Shopify's Partner Solutions, as an Innovative Integration Platform for Enterprise Commerce

TMG, a leading digital engineering and experience firm specializing in complex commerce solutions for enterprise businesses, is proud to announce its inclusion in Shopify's Partner Solutions program.

TMG Fuse

At the forefront of this innovation is TMG Fuse, an embedded integration platform designed for the Shopify environment that smoothly connects, manages, and monitors API-exposed backend systems-without leaving the Shopify ecosystem. By enabling businesses to efficiently surface data within Shopify storefronts, Fuse eliminates costly development efforts, streamlines workflows, and significantly reduces time to market.

A Bridge to Scalability

Enterprise commerce often relies on outdated, siloed legacy systems that hinder agility and prevent organizations from leveraging critical data for strategic decision-making. Without integrated, data-driven technology, companies risk falling behind competitors adopting modern, cost-efficient, and scalable solutions.

Aware of this challenge, TMG developed Fuse-an embedded iPaaS (Integration Platform as a Service) solution that integrates with Shopify-allowing businesses to seamlessly integrate SAP ERPs and other enterprise systems directly within Shopify. What once took months of complex, manual integration can now be achieved in a matter of days, giving teams greater visibility, control, and configuration over key systems such as ERP, CMS, and more-all through an intuitive, no-code interface directly in Shopify.

Accelerating Enterprise Growth

"Recognizing the need for a transformative integration solution, TMG developed Fuse to address the challenges of traditional enterprise commerce," said VP of Technology, Thomas McNally, TMG. "Fuse is a game-changer for businesses looking to modernize their tech stack, reduce costs, and accelerate growth."

With Fuse, data flows in real time between systems, providing continuous monitoring, instant adjustments, and enhanced transparency to support agile business management.

Enterprise companies can now unlock the full potential of their data, drive smarter decision-making, and future-proof their operations-all while leveraging the flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness of Shopify's platform.

About TMG

Established in 2014, TMG specializes in complex commerce solutions. We unravel the many difficulties in commerce, content, design, and experience that enterprise businesses face. With over 200 employees, our mix of B2B expertise, agile practice, and approachable partnership delivers quicker time to value and a dynamic, informed strategy for success.

