Arvana, Inc.: Arvana Announces Pintocity Sponsorship of Range Day at Freedom Fest

Arvana Inc. (OTC PINK:AVNI) announces that PintoCity, a subsidiary of Arvana, is sponsoring Range Day for celebrities attending Freedom Fest, June 10, 2025, in Palm Springs, CA.

PintoCity is providing firearms, ammunition and range bosses for the shooting sport event. Attendees will have a blast!

The Trump 45 pistol will be at Freedom Fest Range Day to shoot, courtesy of Brian Lovig, PintoCity CEO.

The Trump 45 is unlike any collectable handgun ever produced. This made in America gun by Cabot Guns is a 24k gold finish with grips crafted from American holly. The trigger and front sight are hand crafted from Gibeon Meteorite.

About Freedom Fest

Freedom Fest takes place June 11 - 14, 2025 in Palm Springs, CA. It is a non-partisan, politically unaffiliated festival attracting the world's "largest gathering of free minds". The festival hosts a mix of 2,000 open-minded and inquisitive people that include business experts, politicians, entrepreneurs, influencers, artists and filmmakers, to name a few.

About PintoCity

PintoCity is a private company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. With the empowerment of being a subsidiary of Arvana Inc., a public company (OTC PINK:AVNI), PintoCity is building a cutting-edge platform for specialty real estate and firearm themed centers.

About Arvana Inc.

Arvana (OTC PINK:AVNI) is a public company registered under the Securities & Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that is quoted on the OTC Pink Sheets Current Information Alternative Reporting platform.

Arvana Contact PintoCity Contact James Kim, Chief Executive Officer Brian Lovig, Chief Executive Officer Phone: +1 702 899 1072 Phone: +1 250 718 8105 Email: james@arvana.us Email: brian@pintocity.com Website: https://arvana.us Website https://pintocity.com

Forward-Looking Statements

