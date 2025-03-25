Anzeige
25.03.2025
Baker Tilly's Buzzhouse Podcast: How Colorado's New Tax Credit Is Combating the State's Housing Affordability Crisis

Finanznachrichten News

Baker Tilly's podcast series specifically for professionals in the multifamily housing industry

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2025 / On this episode of BuzzHouse, hosts Don Bernards and Garrick Gibson talk with Kathryn Grosscup, housing tax credit manager for the Colorado Housing Finance Authority (CHFA), about Colorado's innovative approach to addressing the middle-income housing gap. Listen in as Kathryn breaks down the newly launched Middle Income Housing Tax Credit (MIHTC) and how it aims to address Colorado's affordable housing crisis.

Multifamily housing resources

For articles, webinars and additional resources for developers, housing authorities, property managers, state housing credit agencies and lenders, visit our multifamily housing page.

For more information on this topic, or to learn how Baker Tilly specialists can help, contact the team.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

