Baker Tilly's Buzzhouse Podcast: How Colorado's New Tax Credit Is Combating the State's Housing Affordability Crisis

Baker Tilly's podcast series specifically for professionals in the multifamily housing industry
CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2025 / On this episode of BuzzHouse, hosts Don Bernards and Garrick Gibson talk with Kathryn Grosscup, housing tax credit manager for the Colorado Housing Finance Authority (CHFA), about Colorado's innovative approach to addressing the middle-income housing gap. Listen in as Kathryn breaks down the newly launched Middle Income Housing Tax Credit (MIHTC) and how it aims to address Colorado's affordable housing crisis.
Multifamily housing resources
For articles, webinars and additional resources for developers, housing authorities, property managers, state housing credit agencies and lenders, visit our multifamily housing page.
